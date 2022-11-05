Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 05, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Nine police officers under investigations over racist conversations on duty

The officers of the Civil Nuclear Constabulary allegedly engaged in conversations of a racist, misogynistic and ableist nature.

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A top watchdog has opened investigations into the allegations that police officers responsible for guarding nuclear facilities and materials were engaged in racist and other offensive conversations.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said its two probes would look into the accusations that nine officers of the Civil Nuclear Constabulary were involved in “conversations of a racist, misogynistic, ableist and offensive nature while on duty”.

“Our investigations will look into allegations that these officers openly engaged in conversations of a discriminatory nature and either used or failed to challenge offensive language,” it stated without revealing any specifics.

It said all the officers facing the allegations were informed of the “investigation for potential breaches of the standards of professional behaviour amounting to gross misconduct.”

However, the watchdog responsible for overseeing the police complaints system in England and Wales, clarified that investigations did not necessarily mean conduct proceedings or criminal charges would follow.

It said the status of each officer would remain under review throughout the investigation.

IOPC’s regional director Sal Naseem said such allegations were “extremely concerning” and would be subject to a robust and independent investigation, given that officers were committed to maintaining “exemplary standards of conduct, integrity and professionalism.”

The watchdog continued to encourage officers to report any situation in which they witnessed colleagues falling below standards they should adhere to, Naseem said.

But did not provide more details of the “ongoing work”, saying “it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The announcement of the investigations comes days after two police officers were sentenced over offensive messages shared in a WhatsApp group.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley had last month taken serious note of the findings that the force’s internal disciplinary system was racist and misogynistic.

He said Scotland Yard officers involved in such offences should be sacked.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Happy marriage helps heart attack patients recover faster – Study
News
Nadia Sharif: Shocking treatment by hospital, teenager ‘dragged down a corridor’
News
Sunak says state cannot fix all problems
News
Bradford pharmacist Dr Mahendra Patel collects OBE from Princess Royal
News
Leicester unrest: ‘Hate crime expert’ Dr Chris Allen steps down from review after opposition from…
News
Meet these two Indians who are among finalists for Prince William’s £1m Earthshot Prize
News
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street calls for lower goods tariffs in India trade…
News
Jemima Goldsmith expresses relief as her ex-husband Imran Khan is stable after attack
HEADLINE STORY
Hyperama Foods to sell Nottingham, West Bromwich depots to Dhamecha Group
News
Watch: Wanted to assassinate former Pakistan PM Imran Khan because ‘he was misleading…
News
‘Budding beauty queen’ Rasvinder Agalliu removed from Met force after turning home into…
News
Mahek Bukhari trial: Crash victim made over 1,700 calls to TikTok star’s mother…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW