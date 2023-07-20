Nine killed as speeding car ploughs into crowd in India

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AT LEAST nine people were killed after a speeding car ploughed into a crowd gathered at an accident site on a bridge in India on Thursday (20).



A police constable who reached the spot after a collision between two vehicles, was among those killed in the second incident in the western state of Gujarat.



It took place around 1 am local time at ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway in a satellite area of Ahmedabad when a Jaguar car ploughed into a crowd gathered there, the police said.



Five people died at the scene and four others while undergoing treatment.



Nearly 10 people were injured in the accident. The car driver, Tathya Patel, was also admitted to a private hospital.



According to sources, angry bystanders thrashed the car driver.



Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Neeta Desai said, “It does not appear to be a case of drunk driving. But our primary investigation has revealed the speed of the Jaguar car was extremely high.”



The crossroads under the bridge is a popular hangout spot for youngsters during night hours, as they gather there for tea and snacks.



Many people wanting to travel to other towns and cities also gather at the crossroads to catch vehicles.



(PTI)