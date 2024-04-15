Nimesh Sanghoi brings back magic of Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar

Nimesh Sanghoi

By: Asjad Nazir

MUSIC has been a constant companion to Nimesh Sanghoi from the moment he sang his first note and had a profound impact on his life.

Every song learned by the singer and each live performance has been a stepping stone in his growth as an artist and person. The countless hours of practice, concerts and collaborations with other artists have given him a sense of belonging and purpose, along with endless possibilities.

He adds to that journey by performing with leading music group KayKay & Co for the Always & Forever concerts in Leicester next Sunday (21), Birmingham (May 31), and Hayes (July 4). He takes to the stage with superb singers Shahid Abbas Khan, Abira Shah and Anj Chauhan at concerts paying tribute to legendary Bollywood singers Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi.

Eastern Eye caught up with the top talent to discuss music, his forthcoming shows and two singing legends he greatly admires.

What can we expect from your Always & Forever tribute concert to Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi?

An electrifying performance of Bollywood classics performed in a fresh new way, recreated by Kaykay Chauhan, which you will all be singing along and tapping your feet to.Kaykay & Co try to captivate the audiences in a different way and leave a long lasting impression.

What is it like being on a line-up with other singers?

It is always amazing to share a stage with other singers, as we get to collabo[1]rate and learn something different or new from one another. All the vocalists on the day have something different to offer. Anj, Shahid and Abira are just amazing to work with.

How much does live performance mean to you?

Live performance means everything to me. The adrenaline of performing on a live stage and captivating the audience through my performance means the world to me. Music is magic.

What has been your most memorable live show?

It was a live performance I did to an audience of 5,000 people in India.

What made Kishore Kumar special?

Kishore Kumar’s most remarkable trait was his versatility and unique raw, earthy voice. Being a versatile singer and actor set him apart from other playback singers.

He effortlessly sang across various genres, including romantic, peppy, melancholic and soulful numbers. He could adapt his voice to suit the mood and style of the composition from fun, upbeat songs to heartfelt ballads.

He was also very innovative with his singing and not bound by traditional conventions, adding improvisations, yodels and other unique elements, conveying the intended mood of the song and film actor.

His magnetic stage presence and charisma endeared him to audiences. His songs continue to be popular across generations and are timeless classics.

What is your favourite song of his?

My list of favourite Kishore Kumar songs is endless.

But if I have to choose one then it’s Aake Seedhi Lage Dil Pe Jaise from the film Half Ticket, where he sang both the male and female part of the song. This was extremely challenging in those days, as songs were recorded live, not digitally recorded.

Similarly, what do you most love about Mohammed Rafi?

Mohammed Rafi had a remarkable technical skill set, flawless control over pitch and emotional range in his singing. He had a wonderful ability to adapt his voice to different musical styles and emotions. He could effortlessly transition between genres from classical, semi-classical, ghazals, bhajans, qawwalis and romantic songs.

He conveyed the deepest of emotions through his voice, whether it was joy, sorrow, love, longing, or devotion, thus captivating audiences and bringing life to the song lyrics.

Which songs do you most enjoy performing live? I enjoy performing songs of many singers, however my favourites are ones by Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Sonu Nigam and SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Do you ever get nervous before going on stage?

Even though I have been performing for over three decades, I still get nervous just before every show.

How do you feel when you are performing classic songs live?

I always feel a connection and strong bond with the audience when performing Bollywood classics live. It is a rich and rewarding experience.

What inspires you?

Interacting and engaging with my audience. Seeing audiences enjoying themselves and going home happy after my live performance.

Why should we all come to the live concert?

The experience of watching Kaykay & Co live is different compared to other concerts. You will get to sing along to your favourite songs, witness breath-taking performances, get moved by heartfelt musical renditions and also create lasting memories.

Always & Forever: A Melodious Tribute – Remembering Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar at The Y Theatre in Leicester next Sunday (21), Birmingham Hippodrome (May 31) and Beck Theatre in Hayes (July 4). www.luventertainment.co.uk.