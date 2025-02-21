Dhanush's 'Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' gets mixed reviews: Breezy rom-com or emotionally shallow?

Dhanush’s latest directorial venture, Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), has sparked a range of reactions from audiences and critics alike. The romantic comedy, which explores love, breakups, and second chances with a modern sensibility, has left some charmed while others remain unconvinced.

For many, NEEK’s biggest strength lies in its light-hearted approach. “It’s refreshing to see a rom-com that doesn’t take itself too seriously,” some viewers feel. “The humour feels natural, and the Goa setting adds a vibrant touch. It’s the kind of film that’s enjoyable on a relaxed weekend.”

Others, however, feel that the very breeziness works against it. “The emotional depth is lacking, making it hard to truly connect with the characters,” some critics argue. “It’s all fun and games, but the film never fully invests in its core emotions.”

Opinions on the cast’s performances are equally divided. Pavish Narayan, in his lead role as Prabhu, has drawn comparisons to his uncle, Dhanush. “He has the charm but lacks the depth needed to make the character truly compelling,” some believe. “There are glimpses of promise, but the role required more nuance.”

Anikha Surendran, playing the titular Nila, has also been a topic of debate. “She’s youthful and energetic, but something about the casting doesn’t quite click,” some suggest. On the other hand, Priya Prakash Varrier, despite limited screen time, has been widely appreciated. “She makes an impact in a short span, which is commendable.”





One unanimous highlight of the film? Mathew Thomas. “His comic timing stands out, and every scene featuring him brings laughter,” many have noted.

Cinematography by Leon Brotto has been praised for its dreamy and candid visuals. “The frames capture the essence of the film’s easy-going nature beautifully,” according to general consensus.

Editing by GK Prasanna ensures a smooth flow, though some feel the narrative could have lingered longer on emotional beats. “The pace is brisk, but some moments needed more breathing room.”

Music composer GV Prakash has struck gold once again, with Golden Sparrow emerging as a fan favourite. “It’s the kind of song that lingers in your mind long after the film ends.”





While NEEK has its share of engaging moments, it falls short of leaving a lasting impact. “It’s a good one-time watch, but not something that stays with you,” many conclude. “The humour works, the music is enjoyable, but the emotional weight is missing.”

For fans of easy-going rom-coms, Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam delivers exactly that. For those seeking a more profound romantic drama, it might just miss the mark. Either way, the film has certainly got people talking and that’s always a win in its own way.