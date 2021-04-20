Nilanshi Patel, world’s longest hair record holder, cuts hair after 12 years

TEENAGER, who holds the Guinness World Records title for the longest hair, has cut the hair after 12 years of growing it.

Nilanshi Patel, from Modasa, Gujarat, grew her hair for over a decade and earned three Guinness World Records titles.

Last July, just before her 18th birthday, Patel’s hair was measured for the last time and reached 200cm (6ft 6.7 inches), which secured her the iconic title for the longest hair ever on a teenager, according to a report on the Guinness World Records website.

She decided to stop having haircuts when she was six following a bad experience at the hairdressers, and stuck by her decision for twelve years.

Patel discussed the decision to cut the hair with her mother, Kaminiben, who pointed out that that her story and record-breaking hair was made to inspire people and that displaying her hair in the museum will be the right thing to do.

Kaminiben then pledged that she would donate her own hair to charity.

Last week, before the first snip took place, Nilanshi kissed her hair goodbye and crossed her fingers for luck, the report added.

“I love my new hairstyle. I feel proud that I’m going to send my hair to the US museum- people will see and be inspired by my hair. I’m really, really happy… Today is a new beginning and I hope I will break many more records in future,” said Patel.

Once all the hair had been cut, it was tied up into a bunch that weighed a total of 266 g (9.4 oz).

She donated her hair to Ripley’s. Once it has been shipped from India to the US, it will be on display at Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Hollywood before then being displayed at Guinness World Records Museum, also in Hollywood, the report said.