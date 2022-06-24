Website Logo
  • Friday, June 24, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Nigerian politician tries to get a child to UK to harvest organs; arrested

The child involved has been taken to safety and work was under way to provide additional support.

Ike Ekweremadu (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Krishna bhanu

A Nigerian senator and his wife were remanded in custody in London on Thursday charged with plotting to have a 15-year-old boy brought into the United Kingdom to harvest his organs, the BBC and police said.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, were both charged with conspiracy to arrange travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting, police said.

Ekweremadu is an opposition senator in the southern state of Enugu, and also a former deputy senate president.

Police said they had been alerted to the alleged plan following reports made of possible offences under modern slavery legislation. The child involved has been taken to safety and work was under way to provide additional support.

The couple appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in London where the court was told the child involved was a 15-year-old boy, the BBC reported.

The prosecution told the court that the Attorney General’s consent was required for the case to proceed because of jurisdictional issues, the BBC added, and the couple were remanded in custody until the next court appearance on July 7.

Neither Ekweremadu nor his wife could be reached for comment.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Amnesty International UK is viewed as ‘white saviour’, ‘colonialist’, ‘middle class’ and ‘privileged’, report finds
News
Decoded: Is Dominic Raab’s Bill of Rights an attack on Human rights?
UK
UK unveils new support for Commonwealth LGBT rights campaigners
News
Health & social care secretary Sajid Javid urges men to talk about mental health to…
UK
Murray was ‘angry and upset’ upon learning his mother was sexually assaulted in 2014
News
‘I was desperate to update my profile pic’: This Sri Lankan CEO with ‘Vitiligo’ has…
News
Shocking: Sharon Stone reveals she lost 9 children through miscarriages, says, ‘It’s no…
WORLD
Khaby Lame overtakes Charli D’Amelio as most followed TikToker in the world
UK
Tata Chemicals Europe opens UK’s largest carbon capture plant in north-west England
News
Grandson charged with murdering his 89-year-old grandmother in Croydon
UK
Adil Rashid set to miss India series for Hajj pilgrimage, says ‘It’s a…
News
‘In April, the Taliban killed a midwife, amputating her legs, shooting her 12…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Amnesty International UK is viewed as ‘white saviour’, ‘colonialist’, ‘middle…
Nigerian politician tries to get a child to UK to…
Decoded: Is Dominic Raab’s Bill of Rights an attack on…
UK unveils new support for Commonwealth LGBT rights campaigners
Health & social care secretary Sajid Javid urges men to…
Murray was ‘angry and upset’ upon learning his mother was…