Nick Frost says he will never copy Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid in HBO’s 'Harry Potter' reboot

When Nick Frost was cast as Rubeus Hagrid in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot, comparisons to Robbie Coltrane were inevitable. After all, Coltrane’s portrayal defined the character for a generation. But Frost isn’t trying to recreate what’s already been done. He’s stepping into the role with clear eyes, aware of the legacy, but determined to bring his own version of Hagrid to life.
In an interview, Frost acknowledged Coltrane’s unforgettable impact but drew a firm line: he won’t mimic him. “I’m not going to try and be Robbie,” he said. “You have to honour what came before, but I’ll bring my own take.” For Frost, Hagrid is more than just a gentle giant. He sees the character as a mix of both toughness and vulnerability, like a big-hearted man with childlike qualities, both tender and fierce.
The HBO series plans to go deeper into the Harry Potter world than ever before, with each book turned into a full season. That format, Frost believes, gives him room to dig into Hagrid’s layers, something the films didn’t have time to do. “I always saw Hagrid as funny, protective, and a little lost,” he explained. “Now I’ll get to explore all those sides.”
Frost has already begun preparing, getting fitted for prosthetics and costumes. Production kicks off this summer at Warner Bros. Studios in the UK, with the first season expected to be a long one with nearly a year of filming. But Frost is all in. “I’ve loved cinema my whole life,” he said. “Being part of this world now, it’s incredible.”
Frost respects the past but is ready to explore new sides of HagridGetty Images
The cast includes newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout as Harry, Hermione, and Ron. Big names like John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Snape, and Janet McTeer as McGonagall round out the rest. Behind the scenes, Francesca Gardiner leads as showrunner, with Succession’s Mark Mylod directing. J.K. Rowling is also involved as executive producer.
Frost isn’t trying to “be” Hagrid as we remember him; he’s trying to show us a side we might not have seen yet. It’s not about doing it differently just for the sake of it. It’s about finding the heart of the character and letting that lead.