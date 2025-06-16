Nicholas Galitzine shocks fans with He-Man body reveal as ‘Masters of the Universe’ wraps filming

Nicholas Galitzine has officially finished filming for Masters of the Universe, and to mark the moment, he gave fans a shadowy glimpse of his transformation into the iconic He-Man.

Taking to Instagram, the Red, White & Royal Blue actor shared a silhouetted image of himself in full He-Man gear, writing, “It’s been the role of a lifetime, and I put everything into it.” Though the costume details remain under wraps, the photo hints at the classic battle attire, loincloth, gauntlets, and the legendary Power Sword in hand.





Galitzine's full-body transformation for He-Man

The actor didn’t just slip into a role; he reshaped himself entirely. In a previous interview, Galitzine shared that he was eating nearly 4,000 calories a day and lifting heavy weights to bulk up for the physically demanding part. Playing both Prince Adam and his alter ego He-Man meant embracing not just the look but also the legacy of a pop culture titan.

“There's not much I can show you,” Galitzine teased, “but I am so proud of the film we’ve made.” His Instagram post thanked the cast and crew, clearly hinting at an intense and collaborative shoot.

Fans react to Galitzine’s physical transformation for his role as Prince Adam and He-Man Getty Images





The film, directed by Bumblebee filmmaker Travis Knight, brings to life Mattel’s classic toy line and 1980s animated series. The updated script is by Chris Butler, based on earlier drafts by David Callaham and the Nee brothers.





A star-studded cast and a legendary tale returns

Galitzine leads an ensemble that includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, and Hafthor Björnsson as Goat Man, among others.

The story follows a young Prince Adam, who crash-lands on Earth and is separated from his mystical sword. Years later, he returns to Eternia, unlocks his hidden identity, and embraces his destiny as He-Man to stop Skeletor from conquering Castle Grayskull and the universe.

Nicholas Galitzine wraps Masters of the Universe filming Getty Images





The long-awaited reboot comes on the heels of Mattel’s Barbie success and will now be released under Amazon MGM Studios. With Masters of the Universe slated for a 5 June 2026 theatrical release, fans of the franchise and Galitzine are eagerly waiting to shout, “By the power of Grayskull!” once again.