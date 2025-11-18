Delhi blast: Co-conspirator sent to NIA custody for 10 days

A DELHI COURT on Tuesday sent Jasir Bilal to 10 days' NIA custody. The NIA has described him as an "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi in the Red Fort car blast case that killed 15 people.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna approved the NIA’s request for his custodial interrogation.

Mediapersons were not allowed inside the court premises, and the proceedings were held in a restricted manner.

Police and the Rapid Action Force were deployed in the court complex, with several personnel in anti-riot gear on standby.

The agency said in a statement that Wani, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag, was arrested in Srinagar on Monday for allegedly providing technical support for terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the blast.

The NIA said in its Monday statement that Wani was an active co-conspirator who worked with Umar un Nabi to plan the "terror carnage."

On Monday, the court also sent Amir Rashid Ali, another accused in the case, to 10 days' NIA custody.

The agency told the court that Amir allegedly arranged a safe house and provided logistical support to Nabi.