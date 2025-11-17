Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kashmir resident held as NIA probes Delhi car explosion

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it had arrested Amir Rashid Ali in Delhi and said the car used in the attack was registered in his name.

Delhi blast
A member of the forensic team works at the site of the explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, November 11, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeNov 17, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA's federal anti-terror agency on Sunday arrested a Kashmir resident accused of working with the driver of the car that exploded in Delhi last week, killing eight people and injuring at least 20 others.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it had arrested Amir Rashid Ali in Delhi and said the car used in the attack was registered in his name.

According to the NIA, Ali conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, identified as Umar Un Nabi from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The agency said Ali travelled to Delhi to help purchase the car that was used as a “vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device to trigger the blast.”

Investigators also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi for examination.

So far, 73 witnesses, including those injured, have been interrogated in the case.

Last week, the Indian government said it was treating the Delhi car blast as a “terror incident” and would bring the perpetrators to justice as swiftly as possible.

The explosion outside Delhi’s Red Fort was the first such incident in the city since 2011.

delhi blastniared fortterrorism

Related News

NHS minority staff
News

NHS launches programme to tackle bullying of ethnic minority staff

King honours Asian charities and Manchester firm in birthday awards
News

King honours Asian charities and Manchester firm in birthday awards

Thousands of doctors begin five-day strike across England
News

Thousands of doctors begin five-day strike across England

More For You

Hackers-iStock

The videos contained links directing viewers to Telegram channels selling longer footage. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock

Hackers stole and sold hospital CCTV videos, Gujarat police say

HACKERS stole CCTV footage from a maternity hospital in India and sold it on Telegram, police in Gujarat said, after videos appeared on YouTube earlier this year.

Some clips showed pregnant women undergoing medical examinations and receiving injections.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us