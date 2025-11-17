Kashmir resident held as NIA probes Delhi car explosion

INDIA's federal anti-terror agency on Sunday arrested a Kashmir resident accused of working with the driver of the car that exploded in Delhi last week, killing eight people and injuring at least 20 others.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it had arrested Amir Rashid Ali in Delhi and said the car used in the attack was registered in his name.

According to the NIA, Ali conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, identified as Umar Un Nabi from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The agency said Ali travelled to Delhi to help purchase the car that was used as a “vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device to trigger the blast.”

Investigators also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi for examination.

So far, 73 witnesses, including those injured, have been interrogated in the case.

Last week, the Indian government said it was treating the Delhi car blast as a “terror incident” and would bring the perpetrators to justice as swiftly as possible.

The explosion outside Delhi’s Red Fort was the first such incident in the city since 2011.