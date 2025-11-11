UK revises India travel advisory after Delhi blast

THE UK government has revised its travel advisory for British nationals in India following an explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in New Delhi on Monday evening.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) urged British nationals in the capital to follow the instructions of local authorities.

“There has been an explosion at the Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station, New Delhi,” the FCDO advisory said.

“If you’re in the immediate area, follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local media,” it added.

The FCDO said its country-based advisory is intended as guidance to help travellers make informed decisions and is not a government-imposed restriction. It noted that ignoring such advice could affect travel insurance validity.

The rest of the advisory for India remains unchanged. It continues to advise against all travel within 10 kilometres of the India–Pakistan border, except at Wagah, where travellers are allowed to cross. Warnings also remain in place for British nationals planning to visit Kashmir and Manipur.

The explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station at 6.52 pm local time on Monday, killing nine people and injuring 20. Police said the death toll rose to 12 on Tuesday after three more people died from their injuries.

Delhi remains on high alert as police investigate under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Forensic and intelligence inputs are being examined for possible terror links.

(With inputs from agencies)