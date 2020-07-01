‘NHS was shaped and transformed with the support of BAME groups’

By Matt Hancock

The Secretary Of State For Health And Social Care.

ONE of the most heartening aspects of the past few months has been the widespread apprecia­tion that we have seen for our incredible carers in the streets, balconies and doorsteps all across the UK.

We have another opportunity to do this on July 5, when we mark the 72nd anniversary of the creation of our National Health Service.

The NHS is one of our nation’s greatest achieve­ments, and it has always been there for us, through our best moments and our worst.

I’m so proud that during the worst of this pan­demic we protected the NHS. Although it is one of the most revered British institutions, it has been shaped by the contribution of so many people from all over the world.

The year that the NHS was founded, 1948, saw the arrival of the Windrush from the Caribbean, and also a wave of immigra­tion from south Asia after the partition of India.

Many of these new arrivals, and those that followed in their foot­steps, went on to forge their ca­reers in our health service, where they served with distinc­tion and dedication.

When you read accounts from these new arrivals, often abroad for the first time, it is clear that even as they adjusted to a new home (and a new cli­mate) they were so proud and excited to be working for this groundbreaking new service.

As the NHS grew and trans­formed, it came to depend on these workers, who didn’t simply fill a role, but they improved the NHS and made it better.

For example, Lord Darzi, the eminent surgeon, whom I have been fortunate enough to work with closely in my current role. After leaving Iraq as a teenager, he eventually chose to start his career in the UK, and he has contrib­uted so much through his revolutonary ap­proach to surgery, and his ad­vocacy on public health.

This is just one example of the pioneers who have come to the UK and enriched our country and healthcare profession, and it is so im­portant that we take the time to recognise them.

A few weeks ago, I was proud to virtually speak at the opening of the NHS Seacole, named after Mary Seacole, the nurse who displayed such bravery during the Crimean War.

The fact that this temporary hospital, which was so inte­gral to our coronavirus response, was named after one of the greatest black Britons is a powerful symbol. Especially as it has been a sad fact that this virus has impacted BAME communities disproportionately.

Unfortunately, that also includes my NHS col­leagues, with one in five NHS staff coming from a BAME background.

We are working hard to protect the most vulnera­ble, so that the risk they face is properly assessed and that the most effective safeguards are in place.

However, I know that this is not the only chal­lenge that our BAME colleagues have faced.

We must acknowledge that not everyone’s experience in the NHS has been a happy one, and that too many people have experienced prejudice and discrimination. I am committed to stamping this out across the NHS, and to putting in place a more caring, compassionate culture.



Part of the solution to tackling this lies in greater representation at senior levels; making sure that there is genuine diversity of thought.

In many ways, the NHS is a prime example of why this is so important.

It was the fresh perspectives provided by those from diverse backgrounds that helped to revolu­tionise areas of medicine like geriatrics, bringing new ideas and new perspectives to the UK.

Our latest data on diversity and inclusion shows that we are making good progress. For example, all London trusts have at least one BAME board mem­ber, and BAME representation among the most sen­ior managers has increased by 30 per cent since 2016. However, there is a lot more to do if we are to be confident that the NHS leadership community is truly reflective of the wider workforce, and this will be one of my priorities over the coming months.

The NHS was built upon the ideals of equality and fairness, and this must be reflected in every­one’s experience at work; we must look after those who look after us.

During this difficult period for our country, we have seen the NHS doing what it does best, delivering incredible care with compassion and dedication to the people.

As we mark the anniversary of its creation, let us never lose sight of the contribution made by so many, from all countries and all cultures.

I will keep working night and day to make sure that the NHS remains an open, tolerant and wel­coming institution, that is the home to the best and brightest from all across the world.