NHS launches free 'Healthy Choices Quiz' with actress Nina Wadia

Highlights

Free NHS quiz takes just five minutes and provides personalised health score out of 10.

Nina Wadia endorses the tool, saying it helped her identify areas for improvement including sleep and exercise.

Initiative forms part of government's 10 Year Health Plan to shift focus from treating illness to prevention.

The NHS has launched a new online 'Healthy Choices Quiz' designed to help people take their first steps towards better health, with support from actress Nina Wadia, known for her TV comedy and soap roles.

The free, five-minute quiz asks participants about their lifestyle choices including diet, exercise, sleep patterns, alcohol consumption, smoking and vaping habits. Based on their answers, users receive a personalised score out of 10 alongside tailored advice and access to NHS resources.

Nina, who features in a short film promoting the quiz, said "I really enjoyed taking the Quiz; it was fun and interesting to do, and it gave me the chance to reflect on my health and lifestyle more than I normally do.

I was pleased that my score told me I'm mostly making sensible choices, but there were also some really helpful tips on improvements that I can make so I'm intending to follow those."

The actress identified sleep as a priority area and plans to try the Couch to 5k App to increase her activity levels.

Health Minister Ashley Dalton said "Taking this quick and easy quiz could be the first step for people to live healthier and happier lives. This simple, free and easily available quiz will bring expert NHS advice to your fingertips as part of our 10 Year Health Plan to move from treating sickness to preventing it."

The quiz connects users with established NHS tools including the Drink Free Days app, the mental health 'Mind Plan', email programme and Couch to 5k, depending on their individual results.

GP Dr Abdul Hafeez MBE recommended the quiz, noting that improvements in areas like sleep quality can significantly impact mental health. The Healthy Choices Quiz is available online by searching 'Healthy Choices Quiz'. Users are encouraged to complete it alone or with friends.