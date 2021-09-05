Website Logo
  Sunday, September 05, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 440,533
Total Cases 32,988,673
Today's Fatalities 308
Today's Cases 42,766
News

NHS calling for volunteers to help south Asian community vaccinated

Jasbir Bangerh has come forward to support the NHS as a volunteer.

By: Sattwik Biswal

NHS VOLUNTEER RESPONDERS is reaching out to the south Asian community, calling for more steward volunteers to support Britain’s Covid-19 vaccination drive at the local inoculation sites. 
 
There is a growing need for steward volunteers and the NHS is calling for help to get the community vaccinated.
 
Getting both doses of the vaccine is the best way for people to protect themselves and those around them from Covid and volunteers in this role will support the clinical staff at the vaccination sites.
 
Moreover, volunteers have an important role to help and ensure social distancing measures at vaccination sites, and also identify people who require additional support.

The NHS Volunteer Responders programme was set up by NHS England and NHS Improvement to support the pandemic response and is delivered by Royal Voluntary Service and GoodSAM. Volunteers use a mobile phone app to choose what shifts they would like to do and when.

Motivated by the loss of a neighbour to Covid-19 last year, Jasbir Bangerh has come forward to support the NHS and says that she is happy to make a “real difference” in her NHS volunteer role.

Jasbir said: “I think that vaccine uptake is low among people of my background and often they may be nervous when they arrive on site, but I think it helps to reassure them when they see that I am someone they can relate to. My Punjabi isn’t the strongest but at times I have been able to communicate with people in Punjabi and support them through their visit, which is very rewarding.

“You have the chance to make a positive impact on someone’s vaccination experience and if they have a good experience, they might go on and share that positivity with their friends or family and you could be making a real difference.”
 
Professor Sir Keith Willet, SRO – NHS Covid-19 vaccine deployment programme at NHS England said: “We are incredibly appreciative of everyone who has stepped forward to support the vaccine rollout so far. All out vaccination volunteers are performing a critical role and are a key part of the programme’s success. Our Steward Volunteers do a fantastic job of freeing up our staff to focus on the task at hand, and at this crucial stage we need these volunteers now more than ever so we can make sure as many eligible people as possible get all their jabs done.”

People interested in signing up, can visit www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk. Shifts usually would last up to six hours with expenses covered. No experience or qualifications are required.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

