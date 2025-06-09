Skip to content
NHS appeals for 200,000 more donors as blood stocks fall dangerously low

The amber alert was issued in July 2024 following a cyber-attack that disrupted services at several London hospitals

NHS Issues Emergency Appeal for 200,000 Blood Donors as Supplies Dwindle

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) is aiming to boost the number of active donors to one million to meet growing demand

Gayathri Kallukaran
Jun 09, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
The NHS has launched an urgent appeal for more people to come forward for blood donation, warning that a shortage of over 200,000 donors in England could pose a risk to public safety. NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) is aiming to boost the number of active donors to one million to meet growing demand.

Blood supplies under pressure

Currently, fewer than 800,000 people – just 2% of England’s population – give blood regularly. This small group kept the NHS running last year, but officials say more support is needed. A severe drop in supply last year led to an amber alert, and NHSBT warns that without more blood donations, the situation could escalate to a red alert, meaning hospitals may not have enough blood for patients in critical need.

Dr Jo Farrar, chief executive of NHSBT, said: “Our stocks over the past 12 months have been challenging. If we had a million regular donors, this would help keep our stocks healthy – you’d truly be one in a million.”

Impact of cyber-attack

The amber alert was issued in July 2024 following a cyber-attack that disrupted services at several London hospitals. Blood stocks have remained low since, with donation levels struggling to recover. While more people have registered to donate, only around 24% have actually gone on to give blood.

Focus on O-negative and black donors

There is a particularly high demand for O-negative blood, which can be used in emergencies when a patient’s blood type is unknown. NHSBT is also calling for more black donors, as they are more likely to have the specific blood types needed to treat sickle cell disease – a condition affecting many in the black community.

About two-thirds of all blood donations are used to support people who need regular transfusions, such as cancer patients and those with blood disorders.

‘Hulk blood’ brings young patient back to life

Isaac Balmer, a four-year-old from Hull, has a rare condition called hereditary spherocytosis, which causes red blood cells to break down too quickly. He requires blood transfusions every 12 weeks.

His mother, Jasmin Suggit, who works at the hospital where he receives treatment, said: “Isaac’s haemoglobin levels fluctuate, and when they drop, he becomes lethargic and jaundiced. After his transfusion, you see the colour return to his cheeks and his energy come back. It’s incredible.

“He calls it ‘Hulk blood’ and imagines himself getting stronger. But this wouldn’t be possible without regular blood donation from everyday heroes who keep Isaac and others like him alive.”

Government urges action

Health minister Gillian Merron added her support, saying: “The NHS is in urgent need of more life-saving blood donation from people of all backgrounds. We are working with NHS Blood and Transplant to make it easier than ever to give blood, with more centres and appointments now available closer to home.”

