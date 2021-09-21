NHS App achieves milestone with over 16 million users

The “NHS Covid-19” contact-tracing app.

By: Sattwik Biswal

NHS APP has currently become the most downloaded free app in England with now over 16 million users.

Over 12 million new users since NHS Covid Pass was added on 17 May, after joint work by NHSX and NHS Digital.

Moreover, 265,000 people have registered their organ donation decision for the first time through the app, including 150,000 new registrations since May 2021.

Speaking on Tuesday (21) at London Tech Week, health secretary Sajid Javid said: “The benefits of technology are enormous. Nowhere has tech transformation proved its worth more than in health and care.

“We all owe so much not just to our doctors, nurses and colleagues on the front line but also the coders, developers and innovators who helped our NHS stay so strong.

“We’ve seen what healthtech can do at a time when health systems around the world were under incredible strain. We must build on the progress that we’ve all seen and deliver this long-awaited digital revolution.”

NHS App users are also benefiting from easier access to NHS services. During the past four months, almost 3.2 million repeat prescriptions were ordered and over 268,000 GP appointments booked via the app, saving valuable time for patients and clinicians.

With the demand for digital healthcare services greater than ever, the NHS App provides quick and secure access to a variety of digital health functions and care websites.

Other services available through NHS login include e-Referral services, Covid-19 support and advice, maternity and child health services, online pharmacies, and services to monitor and improve health and wellbeing.