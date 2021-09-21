Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 445,385
Total Cases 33,504,534
Today's Fatalities 252
Today's Cases 26,115
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 445,385
Total Cases 33,504,534
Today's Fatalities 252
Today's Cases 26,115

News

NHS App achieves milestone with over 16 million users

The “NHS Covid-19” contact-tracing app.

By: Sattwik Biswal

NHS APP has currently become the most downloaded free app in England with now over 16 million users.

Over 12 million new users since NHS Covid Pass was added on 17 May, after joint work by NHSX and NHS Digital.

Moreover, 265,000 people have registered their organ donation decision for the first time through the app, including 150,000 new registrations since May 2021.

Speaking on Tuesday (21) at London Tech Week, health secretary Sajid Javid said: “The benefits of technology are enormous. Nowhere has tech transformation proved its worth more than in health and care.

“We all owe so much not just to our doctors, nurses and colleagues on the front line but also the coders, developers and innovators who helped our NHS stay so strong.

“We’ve seen what healthtech can do at a time when health systems around the world were under incredible strain. We must build on the progress that we’ve all seen and deliver this long-awaited digital revolution.”

NHS App users are also benefiting from easier access to NHS services. During the past four months, almost 3.2 million repeat prescriptions were ordered and over 268,000 GP appointments booked via the app, saving valuable time for patients and clinicians.

With the demand for digital healthcare services greater than ever, the NHS App provides quick and secure access to a variety of digital health functions and care websites.

Other services available through NHS login include e-Referral services, Covid-19 support and advice, maternity and child health services, online pharmacies, and services to monitor and improve health and wellbeing.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

WORLD
Jagmeet Singh may turn kingmaker in Canada
News
Massive heroin shipment seized at Indian port
UK
BAPS launches educational video to observe Organ Donation Week
News
Chelsea Flower Show an inspiration to Asian gardeners
News
India urges UK to remove fresh vaccine-linked travel curbs
UK
London mayor joins Rahat Fateh Ali Khan at SSE Wembley Arena
SRI LANKA
Sri Lankan president discusses reconciliation with Guterres
News
Three South Asians on Prince William’s £1m Earthshot prize shortlist
WORLD
Pakistan calls for unfreezing of Afghan assets
News
Diwali and Christmas celebrations to return to Leicester’s streets
News
Indian quadruplets keen to make a difference in the NHS
US
Joe Biden wishes Jains on Paryushan & Das Lakshan festivals
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Jagmeet Singh may turn kingmaker in Canada
Mohit Raina: There’s no way you can detach me from…
London mayor joins Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’ concert at Wembley
NHS App achieves milestone with over 16 million users
Massive heroin shipment seized at Indian port
BAPS launches educational video to observe Organ Donation Week