New Zealand bowl India out for 46, their lowest home total in Tests

By: EasternEye

NEW ZEALAND fast bowlers Matt Henry and William O’Rourke bowled out India for their lowest-ever home total of 46 on day two of the first Test in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The first day of the Test had been washed out due to rain.

India’s innings lasted just 31.2 overs, after electing to bat under overcast conditions.

The total was also their third-lowest in Test cricket overall.

India’s previous lowest Test score at home was 75, set in a match against the West Indies in New Delhi in 1987.

Their lowest ever score in Test history remains 36, recorded against Australia in a pink-ball Test in Adelaide in 2020.

Rishabh Pant was the top scorer with 20 runs, as India saw five of their batsmen dismissed for ducks, including Virat Kohli.

Henry finished with a five-wicket haul, claiming his 100th Test wicket when he bowled Kuldeep Yadav to end the Indian innings.

Tim Southee took the first wicket in the seventh over, dismissing Rohit Sharma for two with an inswinger that bowled the Indian captain.

O’Rourke struck soon after, removing Virat Kohli for a duck, caught at leg gully, leaving the home crowd in shock.

Sarfaraz Khan, replacing Shubman Gill due to neck stiffness, was dismissed after facing only three balls, caught at wide mid-off by Devon Conway, leaving India at 10-3.

Following a rain interruption, O’Rourke dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 13, caught by Ajaz Patel, taking the score to 31-4.

KL Rahul fell without scoring, caught behind by Tom Blundell, as India reached 34-6 at lunch.

After lunch, Henry and O’Rourke quickly wrapped up the remaining wickets, aided by strong catching from the New Zealand fielders.

