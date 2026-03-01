New Zealand reach T20 World Cup semis as Pakistan exit despite win

NEW ZEALAND have reached the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals after Pakistan were knocked out despite beating Sri Lanka by five runs in their Group Two Super Eights match in Pallekele on Saturday.

Pakistan needed a big win to overtake New Zealand on net run rate and qualify alongside group leaders England. Although they scored 212-8, they failed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or fewer and were eliminated from the tournament.

Pakistan’s total was built on a 176-run opening stand between Sahibzada Farhan (100) and Fakhar Zaman (84), a T20 World Cup record for the first wicket. Sri Lanka finished on 207-6, falling short by five runs.

Pavan Rathnayake scored 58, while captain Dasun Shanaka hit an unbeaten 76 off 31 balls.

Defending champions India will face West Indies in a virtual quarter-final in Kolkata on Sunday, with the winners taking the final semi-final spot.

"It could have been a different story had we won the toss," Pakistan captain Salman Agha said.

"Dew was a factor, and we couldn't execute our plans."

Put in to bat in a must-win match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan made a strong start.

Farhan led the innings and, along with Zaman, prevented Sri Lanka from taking a wicket until the 16th over.

Sri Lanka also dropped chances. Dunith Wellalage dropped Farhan on 75, while Janith Liyanage caught him on 76 but stepped on to the boundary cushion.

Farhan also surpassed Virat Kohli's record for most runs in a T20 World Cup, reaching 383 in the tournament. He took 59 balls to become the first batter to score two hundreds in the same edition.

The partnership ended when Zaman dragged a Dushmantha Chameera delivery on to his stumps, leading to a late collapse.

Farhan was later caught in the covers off Dilshan Madushanka after hitting five sixes and nine fours.

Sri Lanka, already out of the tournament, were 33-2 in their chase after losing both openers inside five overs.

Charith Asalanka scored 25 before being dismissed, and Abrar Ahmed (3-23) removed Kamindu Mendis in his next over.

Rathnayake’s 58 kept Sri Lanka in the game but did not secure victory and confirmed Pakistan’s exit.

Shanaka hit eight sixes to take the match close. Needing 28 from the final over bowled by Shaheen Afridi, he hit a four followed by three sixes.

Afridi responded with two wide deliveries, which Shanaka failed to connect with.

"It was a close game," Shanaka said. "I could have finished it but well bowled to Shaheen."