  • Friday, August 27, 2021
CRICKET

New Zealand call up Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh

New Zealand’s Matt Henry (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

NEW ZEALAND on Friday (27) called up pace bowler Matt Henry to replace Covid-infected Finn Allen for their five Twenty20 internationals in Bangladesh.

Allen, who is in quarantine in Bangladesh, will, however, remain with the team, New Zealand Cricket said.

Henry was initially scheduled only to take part in later games in Pakistan but will now leave New Zealand for Bangladesh on Monday (30).

“Matt’s clearly not a like-for-like replacement for Finn, but he expands our selection options and, in the current circumstances, is the best equipped to join the side at such short notice,” said head coach Gary Stead.

Henry said the call-up was a “great opportunity”.

“I have played against Bangladesh over the last few years. But those were in our conditions, which are very different than what we are about to experience,” he said.

“Bangladesh has been very strong in their recent series.”

New Zealand and Bangladesh will play their matches behind closed doors at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on September 1, 3, 5, 8 and 10.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

