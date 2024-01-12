New York to host India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

The game will be played in a 34,000-seat stadium which will host eight matches

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli

By: Eastern Eye

RIVALS India and Pakistan will play their Twenty20 World Cup group game in New York on June 9 while co-hosts United States will take on Canada in the opening match, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said last Friday (5).

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US and the West Indies, runs from June 1-29, starting with the US playing Canada in Dallas.

The India versus Pakistan game will be played in a 34,000-seat stadium which will host eight matches.

A record 20 teams are split into four groups, with 55 games to be played in the month-long tournament, with the top two from each group qualifying for the Super Eight round.

Dallas, Florida and New York will host group matches, while the Super Eight, semi-finals and final will be held in the West Indies. The final will be played in Barbados on June 29.

“The ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2024 marks an exciting expansion of our sport with more teams than ever before set to compete in this event,” ICCchief executive Geoff Allardice said.

“It’s going to be an incredible spectacle bringing together 20 international teams from Africa, the Americas, Asia, East-Asia Pacific and Europe.”

Defending champions England are in the same group as Australia, who won the 2021 edition as well as the 50-over World Cup last year. The Ashes rivals play each other on June 8 in Barbados.

The 2023 ODI World Cup schedule was announced barely four months before the tournament began in India, while there were also many matches rescheduled at the last minute.

With the T20 World Cup schedule being released six months before the tournament, Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said it marks a “significant milestone” in their preparations.

“Teams, fans and cricket enthusiasts worldwide have been awaiting this announcement. And now that it is available, it provides a roadmap for the thrilling journey that lies ahead,” he added.

T20 World Cup groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and United States Group

B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman Group

C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea Group

D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal.