  • Tuesday, October 04, 2022
New York mayor celebrates Durga Puja with Bengali community

“What a joy and honour to join our city’s Bengali community in Queens tonight,” tweeted Eric Adams.

Mayor Eric Adams attends Durga Puja celebrations in Queens. (Photo: Twitter)

By: Pramod Thomas

New York Mayor Eric Adams joined Durga Puja celebrations of the Bengali community in the city on Sunday (2).

He said that the festival’s message of the triumph of good over evil is something ‘everyone can appreciate in these challenging times’.

Durga Puja is one of the religious festivals of India which is celebrated throughout the country. It marks Hindu goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasur.

This year the festival is celebrated from October 1 to 5.

“Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil. That’s something we can all appreciate in these challenging times. What a joy and honour to join our city’s Bengali community in Queens tonight,” Adams tweeted on Sunday.

Adams was accompanied by New York city’s Deputy Commissioner for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan. He also shared pictures from the event on Twitter.

Last month, the mayor attended Ganesh Rathyatra festivities at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing in the city.

“Such a great experience to be a part of Grand Ganesh Rathyatra at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing. Diversity is our strength. #GaneshTempleStreet,” he had tweeted.

Adams became the mayor of New York city on January 1, 2022. Prior to that, he was an officer in the New York City Transit Police and then the New York City Police Department for more than 20 years, retiring at the rank of captain.

