New vet rules could change how UK pet owners pay for treatment

Larger veterinary businesses will have to introduce standardised price lists by December.

Pet owners will get clearer information on treatment costs, care plans and emergency charges.

New rules will also make it easier to compare practices and shop around for medicines.

Pet owners are set to get a clearer picture of what they are paying for veterinary care as new rules bring greater transparency to the UK vet market.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has made its veterinary services reforms legally binding following a market investigation that found pet owners were not always given enough information to make informed choices.

Under the new requirements, veterinary businesses will have to provide standardised information on common services and display prices more clearly, making it easier for owners to compare practices.

Larger veterinary businesses must comply with several of the changes from December 2026, while smaller businesses will have until March 2027 for the main requirements.

More information before owners pay

Pet care plans will have to include clearer information about what they cover and their overall costs. Practices will also need to provide information about out-of-hours emergency charges.

Owners will receive clearer information about end-of-life services, including cremation and home burial options, with prices provided before decisions are made.

The reforms will also cover prescriptions. Pet owners will be told when they can obtain a written prescription and buy medicines elsewhere, potentially allowing them to compare prices rather than automatically purchasing medication from the practice.

There will also be a cap on written prescription fees, while larger veterinary groups will have to provide information about who owns their practices.

A practice comparison system is also planned, allowing owners to compare information about veterinary services and prices.

Martin Coleman, chairman of the CMA's independent Inquiry Group, said the reforms would help pet owners understand costs and strengthen competition in the sector.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the biggest reform of veterinary services in a generation. Our reforms are now law and will make a difference to the millions of pet owners across the UK,” he said.

The British Veterinary Association said many practices were already complying with some of the measures, including estimates for routine procedures, complaints handling and written prescriptions.

The reforms follow the CMA's finding that weak competition and a lack of accessible information were contributing to poor outcomes for consumers in the veterinary market.

The changes will be phased in through 2027, with further requirements covering areas including complaints, written estimates, itemised bills and information provided by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.