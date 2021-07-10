Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 10, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,939
Total Cases 30,752,950
Today's Fatalities 911
Today's Cases 43,393
News

New UK scheme offers incentives and rewards for healthy behaviours

Photo: iStock

By: PramodThomas

AS part of its world-leading healthy weight strategy, the UK will launch a new pilot scheme to explore the best ways to incentivise adults to make healthier choices.

The six-month pilot is expected to launch in January 2022, and will focus on incentives and rewards for healthy behaviours, including increasing physical activity and eating better, a statement said. 

Almost two-thirds of adults in England are living with excess weight or obesity and overweight related illnesses cost the NHS £6 billion a year.

The scale of the challenge has been highlighted by Covid-19 disproportionately affecting people who are overweight, the statement added.

According to the statement, the government is searching for a partner to help run the scheme. The successful supplier will partner with a range of organisations who can provide incentives which may include vouchers, merchandise, discounts, and gift cards to reward people for making healthy choices.

“This government is committed to improving the health of everyone and we want to make it easier for people to increase their physical activity and eat better,” said public health minister Jo Churchill.

“The health Incentives scheme will help us understand the role that rewards and incentives could play, in helping people lead healthy lives. This aims to help level up the health of our nation. This scheme further demonstrates the dedication in our strategy to encourage people to lead healthier, happier lives.”

Sir Keith Mills, who has pioneered reward programmes through Airmiles and Nectar points, is advising the health Incentives programme and will support the government in leveraging the very best innovation.

Sir Mills said: “The health Incentives scheme could be a vital tool in the government’s plans to tackle health inequalities and encourage healthier behaviours.

“”This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses, the public and third sectors to come together and deliver a new and exciting way of supporting people to healthier habits. This is why we are calling for interested partners to come forward with their innovative ideas and help play a pivotal part in the government’s plans to improve public health.”

The health Incentives scheme was announced as part of a £100 million package of government support to help those living with obesity.

The Office for Health Promotion, launching fully later this year, will lead national efforts to level up the health of the nation by continuing to support people living with obesity, supporting mental health and promoting physical activity.

Eastern Eye

