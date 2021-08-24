New release date of Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Seetimaarr announced

Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Telugu film Seetimaarr starring Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia was slated to release in mid-2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers later announced that the movie will release in April 2021, but that didn’t happen as theatres were shut in India due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Now, theatres in India are reopening, so on Tuesday (24), the makers announced its new release date. The film will hit the big screens on 3rd September 2021.

The production house, Srinivasaa Silver Screen, took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They posted, “Mark the date and lock it! We are Loading on Sept 3rd, Only in theatres. @YoursGopichand @IamSampathNandi @tamannaahspeaks @srinivasaaoffl @bhumikachawlat @SS_Screens @DiganganaS #Manisharma @adityamusic #SeetimaarrOnSept3.”

Directed by Sampath Nandi, Seetimaarr also stars Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla. It is a movie based on the sport Kabaddi, and Gopichand and Tammanaah will be seen playing Kabaddi coaches in the film.

Seetimaarr is Sampath and Gopichand’s second film together, the director-actor duo has earlier worked together in the film Goutham Nanda. Meanwhile, it will be Sampath and Tammanaah’s third movie together after Racha and Bengal Tiger.

The teaser of Seetimaarr has received a good response, and the song Jwala Reddy is already a chartbuster.

Talking about other films of Gopichand, the actor will be seen in a film titled Pakka Commercial. Meanwhile, Tamannaah will be seen in films like F3, Maestro, Plan A Plan B, Gurthunda Seethakalam, and Bole Chudiyan.