  • Saturday, June 29, 2024
New portrait of King Charles released for Armed Forces Day

King Charles, who serves as commander-in-chief of the armed services, resumed public engagements early last month after being diagnosed with cancer in February.

The photograph shows the King Charles wearing his Field Marshal’s ceremonial dress with medals, sword and decorations. (Photo: Reuters)

By: EasternEye

A new photographic portrait of King Charles in military uniform was released on Saturday to mark Britain’s Armed Forces Day.

The photograph shows the King wearing his Field Marshal’s ceremonial dress with medals, sword and decorations, reported Reuters.

Armed Forces Day, observed on the final Saturday in June, honors veterans, military personnel, and service families.

The portrait was taken last November by Hugo Burnand, a royal photographer known for capturing the official images of the King’s coronation in 2023, according to BBC.

The release of the photograph was accompanied by a video message from Queen Camilla to the armed services. In the message, recorded at Clarence House, Queen Camilla described the military as “a source of inspiration, reassurance and pride.”

She also reflected on the “incredible bravery” of military personnel during the liberation of Europe from Nazi Germany in 1944 and noted that “the same spirit and those same qualities remain much in evidence throughout our Armed Forces” as they face current challenges and dangers.

