New Hindu temple to come up in Dudley

The off-licence and restaurant that look set to become a Mandir in Lye. (Picture: Google)

By: Martyn Smith

DUDLEY COUNCIL planners have given the go-ahead for a new Hindu temple in a locally listed building.

The three-storey building, on the junction of Stourbridge Road and Dudley Road in Lye, is currently occupied by an off-licence and restaurant.

Planners have granted permission for a change of use to a Mandir (place of worship) which will include 11 prayer rooms.

The Mandir will be open from 10am to 4pm, visitor numbers are expected to be between two and ten people on Monday to Saturday with up to 40 people on Sundays.

A historic pub in Brierley Hill is to get a new lease of life after planners granted permission for its conversion into four new apartments

The Dog and Lamp Post on Dudley Road closed in 2021 after 151 years operating as a public house.

Approval has now been given for the building to be converted into three apartments with the construction of a further apartment at the rear of the premises.

Planners have also agreed the installation of a hot food takeaway at a supermarket on Stafford Street in Dudley opposite the Three Crowns pub.

The catering facility has permission to open between 9am and 7pm.

A scheme for three houses in Brierley Hill has been thrown out after planners concluded it was overdevelopment of the site at Forge House on Stourbridge Road.

The plan, for terraced houses next to a new housing development, was also deemed to be of poor design and likely to cause a danger to the highways.

Permission has also been refused for the addition of two new apartments at Forge House on Stourbridge Road.

The rejected proposal would have seen an undercroft car park enclosed to add the flats to 14 existing units in the building.

Planners concluded the development did not provide adequate parking and would also result in the loss of an area of mature planting which is ‘worthy of protection’.

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)