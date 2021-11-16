Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 463,852
Total Cases 34,456,401
Today's Fatalities 197
Today's Cases 8,865
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 463,852
Total Cases 34,456,401
Today's Fatalities 197
Today's Cases 8,865

News

New book narrates rise of ‘phenomenal’ Kamala Harris

FILE PHOTO: US vice president Kamala Harris. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A new book narrates the ‘phenomenal’ rise of US vice president Kamala Harris and throws some previously unknown facts about her.

The book-Kamala Harris: Phenomenal Woman-by Washington-based Indian journalist and author Chidanand Rajghatta tells the story of how Harris became the first woman to be the VP of the US.

According to the book, the middle name given to Harris, when she was born and which was mentioned in her birth certificate was ”Iyer” — before it was changed to Devi.

The drawing room friends of the parents of Harris at the University of California, Berkeley, when she was a child were Lord Meghnad Desai, Amartya Sen and Ajit Singh, economists and contemporaries of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, writes the author.

Harris, 57, was born in Oakland, California on October 20, 1964. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, came from a traditional Tamil brahmin family. She immigrated to the US from India in 1958 at the age of 19 to study nutrition and endocrinology at the University of California. It’s there she met Harris’s father Donald Harris, an African-American from British Jamaica.

In the book, published by Harper Collins India, Rajghatta writes that Donald spent time at the Delhi School of Economics on a fellowship when Harris was a toddler.

The book begins as a profile of Harris’ mother, partly out of personal interest of Rajghatta, whose father came to the US around the same time as Shyamala Gopalan and studied agriculture and dairy science at Kansas State.

“It is a biography of sorts, but wider in scope, examining the history of the Indian-American community and India’s ties with Black America, including exchanges between Black activists such as George Washington Carver, Booker Washington, and W E B Dubois, and Mahatma Gandhi, whose aides Madeleine Slade (Mirabai) and Charlie Andrews visited Howard for lectures that influenced a civil rights activist generation before MLK Jr,” Rajghatta says.

The book, which runs into more than 300 pages, also looks at the suffragette movement and the barriers and hurdles women face in political representation and ascendancy.

“No matter how we interpret Kamala’s involvement with food, her rise has inserted some of India’s most well-loved foods into the visual and oral culture of a historic political run. Some of these, like the idli and dosa, and okra cooked two ways, are throwbacks to Kamala’s childhood. Some others run parallel to the evolution of her eclectic palette,” the author, who is foreign editor and US bureau chief at The Times of India, writes in the book.

“When Kamala took the stage on Inauguration Day, it marked a high point for the look she has perfected over two decades of public life. Well cut, comfortable, often deep colours with a preference for shades seen in autumn leaves. Purple was a departure, but like all things for Kamala, it was a carefully curated choice that spoke to Black aspiration,” he writes.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Funding support for schools and colleges to tackle all forms of bullying
INDIA
Indian Hindu hardliners attack Muslim ex-minister’s home
News
Islamabad bids to quell rise in Pakistani Taliban attacks
INDIA
India opens to tourists after 20 months
UK
Lucky that I got a husband who understands my values: Malala
UK
Wales first minister attends Diwali celebrations, Ganges project inauguration in Cardiff
UK
Royal Society of Arts honours Indian polymath Dev Arastu Panchariya as Full Fellow
UK
Climate experts support India’s stand on ‘phase down’ of coal
UK
India’s top court orders ‘work from home’ over pollution in capital
News
Britain to roll out Covid booster shots for people aged 40-49
News
Liverpool taxi blast was ‘terrorist incident’: Police
US
Kamala Harris still searching for her role
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Riz Ahmed disgusted by Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi
Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi gets a new release…
Samantha onboards Allu Arjun’s multilingual film Pushpa
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stationed in Delhi for about…
Illegal 2: Neha Sharma’s courtroom drama to premiere on Nov…
Former management member of Bestway Wholesale passes away
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE