  • Saturday, August 07, 2021
Entertainment

Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani on recreating Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

By: Mohnish Singh

Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani have spoken about their dance performance on the hit Bollywood number ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ and how the two bonded over it. Filmed on Katrina Kaif, the song appeared in choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan’s 2010 directorial Tees Maar Khan, also starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Ramakrishnan, who plays the teen protagonist Devi Vishwakumar in the globally successful Netflix show, told an Indian publication, “I texted Richa and said I know what I want from you. Just choreograph a dance for us to do. I want to learn to dance. My Name is Sheila. It could be just for us, do it for fun. I just wanted to dance, as a lot of my cousins don’t do that and I know Richa is good at dancing. I am not a dancer but it’s a fun thing to do. I was like Richa can teach me something cool and it will be fun for us to bond over it.”

Moorjani, who plays Devi Vishwakumar’s cousin Kamala on the show, adds, “She texted me and I took it very seriously. I was so impressed by her enthusiasm. I had not danced since before Covid and I was really happy she brought this up. It was a chance for us to bond outside the set. We did not get to hang out together. So, it was us talking first and then dancing and then talking after. That’s what made it fun.”

‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani, with lyrics by Dadlani and music by Vishal-Shekhar. Never Have I Ever Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

