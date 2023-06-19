Website Logo
  • Monday, June 19, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Nepal bans screening of Hindi movies amid ‘Adipurush’ dialogue row

Police personnel were deployed across 17 halls in Kathmandu to ensure that no Hindi film was screened.

Adipurush Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

All Hindi films, including Adipurush, were banned in Nepal on Monday following a controversy over its dialogues, including the mention of Sita as “India’s daughter”.

According to reports, the screening of Om Raut-directed Adipurush has been halted nationwide, after the movie, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, was banned in Kathmandu and Pokhara.

Police personnel were deployed across 17 halls in Kathmandu to ensure that no Hindi film was screened.

Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah on Sunday said no Hindi film will be allowed to run in Kathmandu Metropolitan City until the dialogue “Janaki is a daughter of India” in Adipurush is removed not just in Nepal but also in India Sita, also referred to as Janaki, is believed by many to have been born in Janakpur in southeast Nepal.

Pokhara Metropolis Mayor Dhanaraj Acharya said Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, will be barred from screening from Monday onwards.

According to Kathmandu mayor, screening Adipurush without getting one of its dialogues removed will cause “irreparable damage”.

“Screening of all the Hindi films will be barred within Kathmandu Metropolitan City from Monday, June 19, as the objectionable words in the dialogue of the film ‘Adipurush’ has not yet been removed,” he said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

As controversy spiralled, Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers of the movie had decided to “revise some of the dialogues” after the film was criticised heavily for its pedestrian language.

Shukla, who has penned the Hindi dialogues and songs of the multilingual saga, said the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

Raju Pandey, Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Police chief, said the police inspected the cinema halls within the city on Sunday in accordance with the mayor’s instructions.

“We got a positive response during the inspection on Sunday and we are now monitoring all the cinema halls from Monday morning,” Pandey said.

“While monitoring QFX Hall at Civil Mahal in Kathmandu… they said they will show Nepali and English movies instead of Hindi ones. We will not allow screening of Hindi movies until the KMC authority gives permission,” he added.

A security guard at Q’s Cinema situated at the Rising Mall in Kamaladi Kathmandu said the theatre stopped screening Adipurush after showing the movie once on Friday evening. “Now, we are screening Nepali film ‘Neer Phool’ from Monday,” he informed.

Produced by T-Series, Retrophiles, and UV Creations, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Shesh (Lakshman) and Devdutta Nage as Bajrang (Hanuman).

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India needs to join US-led Artemis Accords: NASA official
PAKISTAN
Shehbaz Sharif urges brother Nawaz to return from London to lead Pakistan
News
If Sunak wants to regulate AI, racism should be his number one priority
News
Sunak shares mother’s homemade barfi with Ukraine president Zelenskyy
News
Greek tragedy predicted in final call home of Pakistani migrant
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy
News
Sunak joins raid on illegal migrants in UK, 105 arrested
News
Lawmakers set to punish Boris Johnson for ‘Partygate lies’
News
Number of migrants arriving in UK in small boats tops 10,000 this year
UK
Nottingham stabbings: Suspect appears in court on murder charges
UK
Massage parlour manager who raped women in London jailed
News
Greece boat disaster: Pakistani father’s anguish over his missing son
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW