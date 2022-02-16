Neil Bhatt: Redefining the TV hero

MULTIFACETED: Neil Bhatt

By: ASJAD NAZIR

ACTOR TALKS ABOUT HIS HIT DRAMA AND ROLE

SUPER-HIT drama serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has spellbound audiences globally and delivered a stereotype smashing lead portrayed splendidly by Neil Bhatt.

The acclaimed actor has added to his impressive body of work with an unpredictable character, which has helped redefine the small-screen hero in India. The hit serial continues an action-packed journey for the multi-talented star with creativity embedded in his DNA.

Eastern Eye caught up with the actor to discuss successful series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, his unique character, hopes, inspirations, fan base and desire to play human roles.

You’ve developed quite the portfolio at just 34 years – lawyer, dancer, choreographer, actor, ghost-directing, and a bit of singing.

What’s your secret of being able to do so many things?

Thank you for being so kind. There’s no secret and so many are capable of doing these things. I have an affinity for creating art, so try dabbling in things beyond acting. I don’t know how well I’m succeeding but am trying to learn from good people on the job. I’ve just been lucky to have an opportunity to try my hand at various things like dancing, acting and choreography.

Also ghost-directing…

Sometimes, I get an opportunity to share my opinions. Then it is discussed internally, and they okay it. It is just a mild suggestion, but never to supersede or take over the director’s seat. It’s for the betterment of a project or scene, in a positive light and in conjunction or with permission.

What would you like to explore next?

Later in life, I want to try my hands fully as a director and put my vision forward, but that doesn’t mean that I’m leaving acting. My first love is dancing, my acquired love or passion is acting, and next I want to move forward to directing.

You have started writing too. Tell us about that?

I don’t think I can be called a writer. I don’t have the ability yet to flesh out a complete story with characters and subplots. I pride myself in writing good concepts and don’t think it’s at the stage where I can discuss clearly what I’m writing. There’s one story I’m working on with a start, middle and end, so let’s see how it shapes up. I enjoy writing and reading bound scripts. I was reading Andhadhun and in the prologue Sriram sir (Raghavan) had written that all writing is rewriting, so that stuck with me. So, let’s see where writing takes me.

Do you see yourself producing?

There’s a lot of creative inputs from a producer. Sometimes that may not go with the director’s or writer’s vision. You have to agree because that person has put in the finance. I may get into production to have the creative freedom, but don’t have a lot of business acumen, which you need as a good producer.

You have always mentioned that the success behind the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKKPM) is a team effort…

Yes, my core mentality is that a project or anything in this world cannot succeed because

of one person. It’s because a lot of people put in their hard work. I also believe that every project comes with its own destiny. I’ve seen other projects, where people have put in an equal amount of hard work as GHKKPM, and sometimes more, but not tasted that success.

Is there a specific reason why GHKKPM is so loved?

If I knew why something is working, I would keep repeating it, but that’s not the way. There’s no formula to success. I don’t know what exactly, but whatever we are doing is working. Everybody’s talent, hard work and intention to do something good are coming together. I have always said that the intention matters. Success or failure is a by-product. So, at the end you should be satisfied with whatever you’ve put out. If it’s not succeeding, we can try mending our ways, but can’t have preconceived notions on why something works. I would attribute any success to the team effort.

Fans remained hooked to the show even though there is no love confession yet between lead characters Sai and Virat?

I genuinely don’t know when that happens in the original show (Kusum Dola) GHKKPM is based on because I haven’t seen it. I tend to not ask when things will happen. It’s a part of my process of preparation. Whenever hard work is put out at the right time and right platform, people will watch it. That is so nice. So, confession or no confession, people have connected themselves to the chemistry of Sai and Virat.

The audiences empathise a lot with these characters…

Even when they’re not together, people are still feeling their pain. Even two people’s distance can bring people together and connect to the show. How much more pain will these two people go through? I think that’s the way the writers have intended and I’m just a small cog in the grand scheme of things. The wait to get the answer connects them onto the show.

Your character ACP Virat Chavan is shown as brave and intelligent professionally, but emotional and naive in his personal life. Tell us about him?

He’s mentioned a couple of times in his dialogues that, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing in my personal life, but know one thing for sure, that I’m very good at my work’. I’m sure this line connects to a lot of people. Virat is multidimensional. He falters big time but makes up for it. That’s what life is all about. Sometimes we realise we made a mistake and sometimes we don’t. Sometimes we apologise, sometimes we don’t. We all have ego and sometimes self-respect issues. These facets make him more human than other characters that I’ve seen or portrayed.

What is the biggest challenge you face while playing Virat?

It is to make audiences feel he’s human. I don’t know whether I’ve succeeded or not, but I try. The ultimate translation of a character is it being perceived as human. Characters can be one, two, three or four dimensional, but when it becomes human, it’s perceived as human by audiences. That’s when the ultimate translation happens, and I’ve been striving to achieve that. I hope my audience feels Virat is human rather than a mere story character.

Many have hailed Virat as shattering gender stereotypes by showing men can cry too. Would you agree?

I think it’s high time society accepts that men do cry. Those who don’t admit they cry are lying. If they’re not lying, they are creating emotional problems for themselves because it’s good to vent. To remove frustration, pressure, or stress, it’s normal and natural to cry. So, if through my role, I can make a certain section of men feel it’s okay to cry I would have done some service to society. There’s nothing that goes against men’s masculinity if they cry. If I need to vent, I do cry and deal with my feelings. So, I would be more than happy if Virat is being perceived as breaking gender stereotypes.

What is Ayesha Singh like as a co-star?

Ayesha is relatively new in the industry, but that doesn’t show in her work, which is very good. She’s quick with her lines and very detailed in her work, which speaks more than her experience. Our working relation is very professional and cordial. It’s fun to shoot with her. She keeps laughing and joking with the whole set. It’s a good thing. The atmosphere is always light and breezy.

You have worked with some fantastic actors. Who would you like to work with next?

Yes, I have worked with some of the best actors. I would love to keep doing that. I had an opportunity to work with Pankaj Tripathi sir earlier in (drama series) Zindgi Ka Har Rang…Gulaal and would love to work with him again. I don’t even know if he remembers me from that show. I would also love to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir, Shefali Shah maam, Ratna Pathak maam and so many others. I’m in awe of the detailing they put into their roles. It would be a treat to learn from these legends. Unlearn whatever I’ve been learning for so many years and learn something new.

You have played a range of roles from negative to positive, but which space are you happiest in?

I am just happy working, honestly. I started my career wanting to play the quintessential hero and got to do that. Then somewhere, the actor inside me felt I should do something challenging. That’s why I took up out and out negative role, Ranveer Singh Vaghela. I loved doing that. I think the newness of anything keeps an actor alive. Now, I’m at a zone where instead of a quintessential good or bad guy, I want to play something human. I think that’s what connects to our audience in today’s time because nobody is very good or extremely bad. We have facets of both. The grey part relates to people and makes them feel, ‘I’m going through something like what this character is’. That’s why I love playing grey characters.

Tell us more about that…

We all have faults and are not perfect. That’s why I think Virat has worked with audiences. He looks like a perfect guy but is like an onion. You keep peeling layers and seeing more of his personality. Characterisation has to be like an onion, with layers. The more you get into the depth of it, the more you get to know and understand the character. After playing positive roles and negative roles, my goal now is to play something that’s closer to human.

Fans want to see more of you on social media, will that happen?

I used to promise I’ll be more active on social media and somehow don’t end up doing that, so don’t want to give false promises. I have a different perception of social media, which doesn’t probably work with those who don’t understand it. If I’m in the mood, I post pictures and if not I won’t. I keep reading their messages on and off. Sometimes I miss messages, so understand the feelings and sentiments. I know they would love me to be more active on social media, but don’t know when I will accept it the way the world does. I’ll post whenever I feel I should and not for the heck of it.

You got married recently to Aishwarya Sharma. How does it feel?

It really feels good. I’ve wanted to settle down and finally it happened. I’m genuinely in a very happy space. I’m glad I am with Aishwarya. We are both looking forward to building a life around values we both have, which are close to us.

Has being married changed you?

I haven’t really changed radically after marriage as we both are living kind of the same lifestyle. But it has made my family values stronger. I feel more responsible towards my family and wife. Also, to my own self because if I don’t take care of my wellbeing, I won’t be able to take care of my family. Other than that, there’s a lot of love and happiness. Touchwood things remain the same and we get to share our love with the world.

What is the best advice you ever got?

During my 12th standard, I was preparing for my accounts exam and was really tense. My father was like, ‘what will happen if you don’t prepare well? Did I say that I’ll do something if you fail, or you need to get so many marks? Did I put any kind of pressure?’ I said no, but I have expectations. He said, just give your best and don’t expect anything. I think that was the best advice I ever got. Don’t expect anything and don’t take life too seriously. Just enjoy being in the moment. I have been living by it since then. Life is supposed to be about ups and downs.

What inspires you creatively?

I am creative, so get inspired by little things. It could be anything, like how a child talks or reacts. A child-like enthusiasm or expression can be inspiring because they’re really unfiltered. I look for inspiration in every small thing a person says. Since my conscious memory as an artist awakened, I look at things in a very different way. Everything is almost like an emotional bank for me, so what I see and perceive is stored there, to utilise later when I am performing. My observation is always going on, so that’s what is my inspiration.

Please give a message for your fans.

I have always been indebted to my fans. I’ve entered the 15th year of my career and it wouldn’t have been possible without people who have really wished well for me or constructively criticised my work. The criticism is always taken whenever it is being given. I’ve read almost everything, some constructive some nasty, but it’s up to me to accept what really works for me as an artist. My real fans have always been there for me. Their heartfelt messages have really touched me. Their well wishes and emotions are a fuel for me to keep entertaining them. A big thank you to them all.