“Negative never sounded so sweet,” Sharad Malhotra on beating Coronavirus

By: Mohnish Singh







Fans of popular television actor Sharad Malhotra can heave a big sigh of relief as their favourite star has beaten Coronavirus. Yes, you read it absolutely right! The actor, who had tested positive a couple of days ago, is now free of the virus, which has claimed so many lives across the globe.

Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared that he has tested negative for the Coronavirus. The actor also thanked his fans across the world for all the love and moral support during his treatment.

Sharad also went through a tough time during this phase as he lost both his pet dog, Musky and his maternal grandmother, Naani. After the demise of his pet, Musky a heartbroken Sharad wrote, “Musky, our beloved Pug of 10 years, passed away peacefully leaving a void that will never be filled. My longest companion, a partner in crime, confidante, roommate, and a bond of 10 years where every moment was special with him around suddenly came to a standstill on 3rd morning. They say “a dog is a man’s best friend” but to me, along the way, he became family…Wish I could pull those ears and cheeks one more time, those wrinkles on your forehead, the tummy rub, the roll over, and every time you waited for me to get back home and greet me with that cute li’l wag of yours…I could go on and on and on….”







The actor is currently playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s successful supernatural revenge drama Naagin 5. Soon after he tested positive for the Coronavirus, his co-stars Mohit Sehgal and Surbhi Chandna also underwent tests for the same.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











