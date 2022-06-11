Website Logo
  Saturday, June 11, 2022
Neetu Kapoor grooves to ‘Nach Punjaabban’ with daughter Riddhima, designer Manish Malhotra – watch video

JugJugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor with daughter Riddhima Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra

By: Mohnish Singh

The ‘Nach Punjaabban’ fever seems to have gripped the film industry! The song from the much-awaited film Jugjugg Jeeyo has been creating a lot of buzz on Instagram lately with many actors posting videos of them dancing to the tunes of it.

The newest to join the bandwagon is Neetu Kapoor, who grooved to the song with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, ace designer Manish Malhotra and designer Surily.

In the video, all four were seen doing the hook step of the hit song. Giving a dynamic performance, Neetu and Manish took the lead in front while Ridhima kept grooving to the tunes of the song from behind. Captioning the video, the ace fashion designer wrote, “Karan this one’s for You. Friday night live with Ours Punjaban… ”

Karan Johar instantly dropped a comment. He wrote “Fab” accompanied by heart and clap emojis.

Meanwhile, the lead actor in the film Varun Dhawan had a career-related suggestion for Manish. Varun took to the comments section of the video and wrote, “U shd have become a hero”.

Kiara shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, “coolesttt (heart and hug emoji)”

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios, Jugjugg Jeeyo is set to hit the theatres on June 24. The film that has already created mass hysteria around it, has Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film.

JugJugg Jeeyo’ is directed by Raj Mehta, who earlier helmed the 2019 hit film Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljeet Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

