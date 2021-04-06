Neena Gupta onboards Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye; set to play Amitabh Bachchan’s wife

By: Mohnish Singh







Neena Gupta, who has been delivering one outstanding performance after the other for a couple of years now, has bagged yet another well-written role. The talented actress has just joined the cast of filmmaker Vikas Bahl's next directorial Goodbye, which recently started rolling in Mumbai.

Gupta has been roped in to play the character of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s wife. This is the first time that she will be seen opposite him. The film also stars south-sensation Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.

Brimming with excitement, Neena Gupta shares, "When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one does not think about anything else when the script is this exciting. Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr. Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it."







Amitabh Bachchan had heaped praises on Gupta after watching her terrific performance in the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. The megastar had praised her performance by sending her a hand-written note.

Apart from Goodbye, Neena Gupta has some more exciting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83, Rensil D’Silva’s Dial 100, and Kaashvie Nair’s Sardar Ka Grandson.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye is a joint venture between Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment. The film is expected to arrive in cinemas in 2022. The makers are yet to lock a release date.







