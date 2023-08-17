Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 17, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Neelam Gill opens up about struggling with self-image and pressures of colourism

Gill’s grandparents are from India and belong to the Sikh community of the Indian state of Punjab.

Neelam Gill (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian-British fashion model Neelam Gill, who recently set the record straight on rumours that she and Leonardo DiCaprio were romantically involved, has opened up about her beauty journey in a new interview.

Talking about the pressures of colourism, she told Vogue, “Although I grew up idolising Bollywood actresses, I didn’t see myself in them, which may be funny to people in the West, because they think, “Oh, they’re Indian, and you’re Indian,” but there was a big movement in India, especially when I was growing up, that saw beauty equated with being fair. All the Bollywood actresses would endorse skin-lightening products. Whenever I’d go on holiday and get a tan, there would be certain people… random extended family members, who would make a comment on my skin tone. I could never understand why people in our community wanted to be fairer. I was like, “We have brown skin!”

When asked about struggling with her self-image, she said that she “definitely did not feel beautiful growing up.”

“I think that followed me into my early adult years. I’ve only recently started to feel comfortable with and proud of who I am. I felt very awkward in my own body and extremely self-conscious. I hated taking pictures. My mum was always very, very glamorous and my younger sister looked exactly like my mum. And then there was me with glasses and braces. I was never known as a pretty kid and I accepted that. So, I decided to study really hard and focus on gymnastics.”

Gill, whose grandparents are from India and belong to the Sikh community of the Indian state of Punjab, shared what beauty means to her. “Having met a lot of people in this industry who match the stereotypical definition of beautiful, the ones who have left a lasting impression on me are the ones who are beautiful on the inside. I remember first coming into the industry at 18 and feeling completely out of place and not good enough. The people that I viewed as the most beautiful were the ones who stopped and spoke to everyone in the same way. For me, that’s beauty,” she said.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Apple TV+ announces release date for Riz Ahmed’s ‘Fingernails’
FILM
Covid-19 pushed Malayalam industry to make bigger films, says Dulquer Salmaan
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ to have Christopher Nolan connection
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar thanks audiences for ‘greatest week in Indian film history’
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra steps away from her New York-based restaurant
FILM
Japan Ambassador to India expresses his love for Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’
Entertainment
‘Gadar 2’ runs riot at domestic box office
Film
Gadar 2 Review: Silly attempt to cash in on cross-border conflict
Film
Heart of Stone Review: Big budget thriller is let down by poor screenplay
TELEVISION
Meera Syal’s ‘Mrs Sidhu Investigates’ locks a premiere date
Entertainment
SRK credits Gauri to educate, teach dignity to all kids
NEWS
Films reflect soft power of India: Amitabh Kant at G20 Film Festival inauguration
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW