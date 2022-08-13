Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 13, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Nazir Afzal claims local authorities across north declined to launch reviews into child sexual exploitation

He praised the recent review into abuse in Oldham.

Nazir Afzal

By: Pramod Thomas

A number of local authorities across northern towns have refused to launch reviews into child sexual exploitation in their areas, former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal has alleged.

Afzal, who is now Chancellor at the University of Manchester, added that the ‘culture of denial’ in these councils must be tackled.

He is best known for tackling cases involving violence against women and the sexual exploitation of children. The former Crown Prosecutor worked tirelessly to bring child sexual offenders in Rochdale to justice.

“I do have a sense of denial around the country. I’ve approached some towns for example, and said ‘why aren’t you carrying out a look into what’s going on or had gone on in your areas?’ and they said, ‘we’ve moved on’,” he told the Northern Agenda podcast.

“I’m afraid they may have moved on, but the children who were victims have never moved on and can’t move on. So we’ve got to tackle that issue of denial.”

He praised the recent review into abuse in Oldham and urged other councils to take the politics out of it and focus on the victims.

His actions against child sexual abusers were highly appreciated and he became a target of the far right.

“I damaged their narrative, the narrative being that all brown people are sex abusers and so I had thugs outside my front door,” he told the podcast.

According to Afzal, many people from ethnic minority backgrounds are scared to speak about the abuse they suffered.

“We’re often told ‘if you work hard, you’ll get wherever you want to’. Actually, it doesn’t work that way, you can work extraordinarily hard and not get anywhere. No disrespect to any Gavins out there, but they can fail and they can fail and they can fail and still be promoted,” he said.

“If Gavin was Khan or Singh or Patel, rest assured that any one of his failures would have been magnified so much and amplified so much that that will be the end of their career. So we still have a significant problem.”

The legal expert will publish a book on the issue of race in modern Britain in September.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK to jail men who sexually harass women in public under new rules
News
Hadi Matar: All about the 24-year-old man who stabbed Salman Rushdie
HEADLINE STORY
‘Bravo to this courageous and duty-conscious man’: Iran conservative media hail Salman Rushdie attacker
News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely to lose an eye, liver damaged
News
‘This appalling attack represents an assault on freedom of thought and speech’: Literary figures, leaders…
News
Why doctors are strongly against viral TikTok trend ‘vabbing’
News
‘Too cold, they don’t speak English’: Afghan refugees don’t want to move to…
News
Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck at event in western New York
News
Rangzieb Ahmed: Rochdale-born al Qaida leader who plotted mass murder denied parole
News
Rochdale: Teen car thief jailed after being caught hiding inside giant teddy bear
News
Want to lose weight? Eat when you are hungry
News
Senior nurse sues Nuffield Health alleging racist abuse, claims she was treated like…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Boris Johnson hosts world climate activists at Downing Street
UK to jail men who sexually harass women in public…
UK visa delay: British High Commissioner to India apologises, says…
Former doctor Lalitkumar Muljibhai Nirmal jailed for sexual offences
Nazir Afzal claims local authorities across north declined to launch…
Complaint filed against Aamir Khan for hurting Hindu sentiments and…