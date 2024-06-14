TOP 10 favourite films of Nazia Hussain

I have always loved the new worlds cinema creates and why I wanted to be part of it, says the Indian actress.

Nazia Hussain

By: Eastern Eye

HAVING been a fan of cinema from a young age, it was always going to be inevitable that Nazia Hussain would pursue a career in acting.

The Indian talent delivered an eye-catching performance in recently released Bollywood film Tipppsy and is looking forward to taking on more acting challenges in future.

Eastern Eye caught the rising star you will be hearing a lot more about to select 10 films she loves. “I have always loved the new worlds cinema creates and why I wanted to be part of it. Here are 10 films I have loved, and ones I would highly recommend, but there are many more.”

The Lion King (1994): This animated Disney classic has been a favourite of mine since childhood. The story of Simba’s journey from a playful cub to a brave king is incredibly inspiring. Every time I watch it, I feel a deep connection to the themes of family, responsibility, and courage. Plus, the music always gives me chills!

Interstellar (2014): Interstellar left me in awe of the universe’s mysteries. Watching it was an emotional rollercoaster that made me appreciate the bonds of love and the endless possibilities of space. The relationship between Cooper and his daughter touched me deeply, reminding me of the strength of family ties.

Bombay To Goa (1972): This comedy classic always brings a smile to my face. It reminds me of the fun and carefree times with my friends. The humour is timeless, and the many colourful characters are so relatable. Legendary actor Mehmood delivers a comedy masterclass in a movie filled with memorable moments. This movie is like a joyride that never fails to lift my spirits!

3 Idiots (2009): This Raj Kumar Hirani-directed film speaks to my heart. It’s a perfect blend of comedy and meaningful life lessons. I often find myself quoting lines from this movie in real life. People love 3 Idiots for several reasons. Firstly, it’s incredibly relatable, touching upon the pressures and expectations faced by students in the education system. The film’s humour, combined with its heartfelt moments, creates a perfect blend that resonates with audiences. The performances by the cast, especially Aamir Khan, are outstanding, adding to the film’s charm. Overall, 3 Idiots is loved for its relatability, humour, emotional depth, and its powerful message of pursuing happiness over societal expectations.

My Fair Lady (1964): I really adore this timeless classic for its elegance and charm. Watching Eliza Doolittle’s transformation is incredibly uplifting. The songs are enchanting. The pperformances including from the brilliant Audrey Hepburn, are absolutely flawless. This film reminds me of the power of change and self-improvement.

OMG 2 (2023): This spiritual sequel to OMG: Oh My God! (2012) made me think deeply about societal norms and beliefs. This comedy challenges the status quo with wit and humour, which I find refreshing. It encourages critical thinking and self-reflection, qualities I believe are essential in today’s world. The film’s talented cast shine in their respective roles, enhancing its impact and message of empowerment and critical thinking.

Aashiqui 2 (2013): This spiritual successor to the 1990 musical film Aashiqui is very special to me because of its intense emotions and beautiful music. The love story is both inspiring and heartbreaking, capturing the essence of passion and sacrifice. It’s a film that makes you feel deeply and reminds you of the power of love.

Walk The Line (2005): This deeply moving musical biopic brilliantly tells the story of Johnny Cash and June Carter. The incredibly inspiring movie charting their journey through love, struggle, and redemption, is portrayed with such authenticity. The music is soul-stirring, and it always reminds me of the power of perseverance.

Avatar (2009): With this science fiction epic, fabulous filmmaker James Cameron delivered a cinematic experience like no other. I was completely immersed in the world of Pandora. The film’s environmental message and its stunning visuals made a lasting impact on me.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007): This hit movie perfectly blended horror and humour. I love how it keeps you guessing and laughing at the same time. The twists are brilliantly executed, and it always gives me a thrill no matter how many times I watch it.

Instagram: @iamnaziahussain