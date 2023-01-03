Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui decides against taking up small roles even if a hefty paycheque is offered: ‘I am done with that’

On the work front, Siddiqui has a score of projects lined up for release in 2023. He will soon be seen in Haddi, Laxman Lopez, Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)

By: Mohnish Singh

Multiple award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has proved his mettle time and again. He has several notable films to his credit and is considered one of the finest actors working in Bollywood today. But before he became a household name, Nawaz had appeared in many blink-and-you-miss-it roles.

However, the actor has now decided against doing small roles. He says he is done with them and won’t take up such roles even if the paycheque offered boasts a hefty amount.

“In my career in this industry, I have worked in many films where I did small roles. And I am done with that. Even if someone offers me ₹25 crores (£2.5 million) to do a small role, I won’t do it at any cost,” Siddiqui said during an interview with a leading Indian publication.

He further added, “I feel that money and fame are just by-products of your work. If you just do your job well, money and fame will run after you. If you chase them, you will never find them, so just keep doing good work.”

“We sometimes chase money and fame all our lives and get nothing. I believe one should enhance oneself so well that money and fame run after you as your slaves,” he added. “It depends on you actually — what are the kinds of roles you are choosing and where are you taking that. In every single role, an actor has the ability to make the character very special. And the same character can be played poorly by another actor.”

On the work front, Siddiqui has a score of projects lined up for release in 2023. He will soon be seen in Haddi, Laxman Lopez, Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut. He also has Bole Chudiyan, Afwaah, Sangeen, and Jogira Sara Ra Ra in his pocket.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Alia Bhatt gets shoutout from BFI curator, see how Gangubai Kathiawadi star reacted
Entertainment
Pakistani singer hints Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ copied from song he released 26 years ago; netizens…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan welcomes 2023 by flaunting 8-pack abs leaving fans in awe of his fitness…
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor wishes ‘speedy recovery’ to Rennervations co-star Jeremy Renner
Entertainment
Anupam Kher starts shooting for Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War
Entertainment
‘I request PM Modi to make strong laws against polygamy’: Kangana Ranaut on Tunisha Sharma’s…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh-Taapsee to Vicky-Sara, 5 fresh Bollywood pairs to look for in 2023
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut recalls being slapped by her parents: ‘When I dropped from school,…
Entertainment
When Priyanka Chopra said she would ‘probably beat the sh*t out of her…
Entertainment
Motion poster of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh gives a glimpse of ideological…
Entertainment
Archie Panjabi joins Vritika Gupta, Javon Walton, and Aiyana Goodfellow on the cast…
Entertainment
Here’s what you can expect from John Abraham’s character in Pathaan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW