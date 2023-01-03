Nawazuddin Siddiqui decides against taking up small roles even if a hefty paycheque is offered: ‘I am done with that’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)

By: Mohnish Singh

Multiple award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has proved his mettle time and again. He has several notable films to his credit and is considered one of the finest actors working in Bollywood today. But before he became a household name, Nawaz had appeared in many blink-and-you-miss-it roles.

However, the actor has now decided against doing small roles. He says he is done with them and won’t take up such roles even if the paycheque offered boasts a hefty amount.

“In my career in this industry, I have worked in many films where I did small roles. And I am done with that. Even if someone offers me ₹25 crores (£2.5 million) to do a small role, I won’t do it at any cost,” Siddiqui said during an interview with a leading Indian publication.

He further added, “I feel that money and fame are just by-products of your work. If you just do your job well, money and fame will run after you. If you chase them, you will never find them, so just keep doing good work.”

“We sometimes chase money and fame all our lives and get nothing. I believe one should enhance oneself so well that money and fame run after you as your slaves,” he added. “It depends on you actually — what are the kinds of roles you are choosing and where are you taking that. In every single role, an actor has the ability to make the character very special. And the same character can be played poorly by another actor.”

On the work front, Siddiqui has a score of projects lined up for release in 2023. He will soon be seen in Haddi, Laxman Lopez, Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut. He also has Bole Chudiyan, Afwaah, Sangeen, and Jogira Sara Ra Ra in his pocket.

