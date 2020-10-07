Nawazuddin Siddiqui cannot wait to get back on the sets

Award-winning Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is currently seen in Netflix’s Serious Men (2020), is waiting to resume work after staying at home for more than six months due to the ongoing pandemic. However, he is not in a desperate hurry to face cameras as everybody’s safety comes first for him in times of the Coronavirus pandemic.







Talking to a publication, Siddiqui says, “As an artist, I surely want to be on the sets, and work. But neither do I want to take a personal risk nor put the cast and crew at unnecessary risk by rushing into things.”

The actor was shooting for filmmaker Kushan Nandy’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra when India went into a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. He spent the majority of his lockdown time at his village, Budhana (Uttar Pradesh), and Dehradun.

“I think a lot depends on the number of (Coronavirus) cases, etc. Let’s see how things pan out. As far as I am concerned, if things can be worked out, I can shoot wherever I am at that given time because luckily, none of my upcoming projects is based in any specific location. They can be shot anywhere,” adds the actor.







Even though theatres have been shuttered for more than six months now, Nawaz had back-to-back releases on various streaming platforms. His films like Ghoomketu (2020), Raat Akeli Hai (2020), and now Serious Men have received favourable response from the audience. “What really matters to me, as an actor, is that my work is reaching people regardless of the audiences,” says Siddiqui.

The actor will next be seen in Bole Chudiyan opposite Tamannaah Bhatia. The film marks the directorial debut of his younger brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. He also has Kushan Nandy’s romcom Jogira Sara Ra Ra alongside Neha Sharma. The film reunites Nawaz and Kushan after their 2017 action-thriller Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.











