  • Friday, October 29, 2021
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui bids adieu to streaming platforms

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who rose to international fame with the global success of Netflix’s Sacred Games (2018), has quit streaming platforms. The actor has decided against starring in streaming shows because he is not happy with their content.

“The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that do not deserve to be seen in the first place or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say,” says Siddiqui.

The actor adds that when he starred in Sacred Games, there was excitement and challenge around the digital medium. “When I did Sacred Games for Netflix, there was excitement and challenge around the digital medium. New talent was being given a chance Now that freshness is gone. It’s become a racket for big production houses and actors who are now so-called stars on the OTT platform. Major film producers in Bollywood have cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers get whopping amounts to create unlimited content. Quantity has killed quality,” he adds. “When I cannot bear to watch them, how can I bear to be in them?”

Over the past few years, several leading Bollywood actors have made their digital debut while others are in the line to join the bandwagon. “This star system killed the big screen. Now we have so-called stars on OTT claiming big money and throwing tantrums like Bollywood A-listers. They forget content is king. Times are gone when stars ruled. Before this lockdown and the digital domination, A-listers would release their films in 3,000 theatres across the country. People had no choice but to see them. Now they have unlimited choices,” concludes the actor.

On the work front, Siddiqui has several interesting projects on his platter, including Bole Chudiyan, Sangeen, Tiku Weds Sheru, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, and Adbhut.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

