Navnat debuts world-first Jain stavan jamming night in Hayes

Drawing full house and strong youth turnout

Navnat Jain event

Worshipful Mayor of Harrow Anjana Patel attends as chief guest

By Gayathri Kallukaran Mar 03, 2026
Highlights

  • Navnat Vanik Association hosts what is believed to be the first Jain stavan jamming event
  • Full house at the Navnat Centre with strong youth turnout
  • Worshipful Mayor of Harrow Anjana Patel attends as chief guest
  • Organisers plan monthly sessions after tickets sell out in 10 days

A fresh take on devotional music

The Navnat Vanik Association has hosted what it describes as the world’s first Jain stavan jamming event, attracting a capacity crowd to the Navnat Centre on 28 February 2026.

Navnat Jain event Bhajan clubbing and devotional jam formats have grown in popularity in recent yearsMayur Doshi

The inaugural ‘Navnat Jammin’’ session featured musician Priyesh and his ensemble performing traditional Jain stavans with a contemporary edge. Supported by guitar, flute, drums and tabla, the group presented energetic renditions that prompted the audience to sing, clap and dance throughout the evening.

While bhajan clubbing and devotional jam formats have grown in popularity in recent years, organisers said this is the first event in the UK, and possibly worldwide, dedicated specifically to stavan jamming.

Youth turnout drives momentum

The event was co-organised with the Jain Student Forum UK. Its president, Hirak Doshi, said the format resonated with young people keen to reconnect with their culture, describing the evening as a strong success.

Tickets were sold out within ten days, reflecting significant demand. A large number of attendees were young people. The evening concluded with pizza and pasta salad served to guests.

Navnat Jain event The next event is scheduled for 28 March 2026Mayur Doshi

Navnat president Jaswant Bhai Doshi said the association was pleased with the response and confirmed plans to make the gathering a monthly fixture. The next event is scheduled for 28 March 2026, with organisers looking at ways to increase capacity.

The Worshipful Mayor of Harrow, Anjana Patel, attended as chief guest.

The Navnat Vanik Association of the UK, a registered Charitable Incorporated Organisation (Charity No. 1173042), serves the Vanik community through cultural, religious and social programmes. It is a key institution within the Jain and Hindu diaspora from Gujarat and East Africa and operates the Navnat Centre in Hayes, an alcohol-free and meat-free venue that continues to host major community events.

jain music devotion hayes community event

More For You

