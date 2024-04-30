Online voluntary national insurance payments service launched

This upgraded service provides users with a clear overview of how their state pension could be enhanced. (Representational image from iStock)

By: Vivek Mishra

In a bid to simplify retirement planning, the government has launched an online service enabling customers to bridge gaps in their national insurance (NI) records and potentially increase their state pension.

The service, dubbed “Check Your State Pension Forecast,” is a collaborative effort between HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

This upgraded service provides users with a clear overview of how their state pension could be enhanced and outlines the voluntary national insurance contributions required to achieve this. It empowers individuals under state pension age to identify gaps in their records and make voluntary contributions to fill them if beneficial.

Customers with NI gaps in select tax years, which could boost their state pension upon filling, can leverage the new digital platform to select the years they wish to contribute to. Following secure payment processing through the service, users receive confirmation of payment receipt and updates to their NI records.

Accessible through GOV.UK or the HMRC app, the “Check Your State Pension Forecast” service is available for eligible individuals until 5 April 2025 to fill gaps in their NI records from 6 April 2006 to 5 April 2018. Subsequently, voluntary contributions can only be made for the previous six tax years, aligning with standard time limits.

Nigel Huddleston, financial secretary to the treasury, said, “Having peace of mind when planning for retirement is crucial to ensure people can enjoy later life. That’s why HMRC has launched this new online service today, making a real difference for thousands of pensioners in their retirement while providing certainty to those in their middle years and those still planning ahead.”

Minister for pensions, Paul Maynard, said: “The state pension is the foundation of income in retirement, which is why we have introduced this new online tool to help simplify boosting it for those who are able to. I would encourage everyone to check their state pension forecast and to take a look at how they could improve their state pension award with only a few simple clicks.”

Last year, the government extended the deadline for paying voluntary NI contributions to 5 April 2025, benefiting those affected by new state pension transitional arrangements covering tax years from 6 April 2006 to 5 April 2018. This extension affords individuals more time to assess the suitability of voluntary contributions, ensuring equitable access to potential State Pension increases.

While voluntary contributions don’t universally augment the state pension, the new service enables users to assess potential retirement benefits before making decisions.

Customers can access the digital service using their personal tax account login details or register on GOV.UK if they lack an HMRC account.