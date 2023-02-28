Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Naseeruddin Shah shares if making historicals in India difficult: ‘They’re difficult because you have to take sides’

Shah is presently waiting for the premiere of his much-anticipated historical series Taj: Divided by Blood.

Naseeruddin Shah (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is presently waiting for the premiere of his much-anticipated historical series Taj: Divided by Blood. The ZEE5 show also features Dharmendra as Sheikh Salim Chisti, Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali along with Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Aashim Gulati, and Taha Shah in prominent roles.

Shah plays King Akbar in the upcoming ZEE5 original, which centers on a revelatory tale about the “inner workings and the succession drama” that played out in the chambers of the Mughal empire during the 16th century.

In an interview with Indian Express, when asked if it is difficult to make a historical project in today’s climate, Naseeruddin Shah said, “I suppose they are difficult because you have to take sides. There is no such thing as an objective history. History is written by the victors, and you have to read between the lines. I think it is difficult to make historicals with the kind of nuance that they deserve. It’s easy to make a grand spectacle with hundreds of elephants and horses and so on.”

He went on to add, “But to understand these people as human beings, I think is more difficult. Yeah. And then you run the risk of offending people, but I don’t think Taj: Divided by Blood is going to offend anyone. It presents an original, non-Indian perception of this dynasty.”

Taj: Divided by Blood has William Borthwick as the showrunner with Simon Fantauzzo as the writer and Ronald Scalpello as the director.

The period drama is scheduled to start streaming on March 3 only on ZEE5.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s The Entertainers show in New Jersey called off due to poor ticket sales
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar’s debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha turns 8: ‘I was proud to be…
Entertainment
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri dedicates latest award for The Kashmir Files to martyr Sanjay Sharma
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor says boycott Bollywood calls ‘baseless’: ‘Films are made for entertainment’
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor clarifies his statement about working in Pakistani films: ‘Art is not bigger than…
Entertainment
Mira Nair praises Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee’s film Gulmohar: ‘I loved the specificity with…
Entertainment
Zeenat Aman says late Dev Anand was ‘completely wrong’ in assuming she had…
Entertainment
It became too big, but I had to say those things: Javed Akhtar…
Entertainment
What happened to Pathaan was wrong: Asha Parekh
Entertainment
Boney Kapoor shares unseen pictures with Sridevi on her fifth death anniversary
Entertainment
Aanand L Rai’s Aatmapamphlet receives praises at Berlin Film Festival
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi receives thunderous response for his performance in Selfiee
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW