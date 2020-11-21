Narcotics Control Bureau arrests comedian Bharti Singh

Murtuza Iqbal







This morning, it was reported that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has raided comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s house in Mumbai. The news agency, ANI had tweeted about it, “Narcotics Control Bureau conducts a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai: NCB #Maharashtra.”

Now, Bharti has been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau. According to ANI, Bharti and Haarsh, both have accepted consumption of drugs.

ANI tweeted, “NCB raided production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. Bharti Singh arrested & examination of Harsh Limbachiya is underway: NCB.”







Both Bharti and Haarsh are big names in the Indian television industry. They have hosted many shows together, and Bharti is also a part of the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show.

A couple of weeks ago, producer Firoz Nadiadwala and actor Arjun Rampal’s houses were also raided by Narcotics Control Bureau. Both of them were summoned by the agency for investigation.

After their probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Narcotics Control Bureau started an investigation about the consumption and possession of drugs by people in the Bollywood and TV industry. Earlier, the agency had raided TV actors Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar’s residence as well.











