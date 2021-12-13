Nagarjuna adopts 1000 acres of forest land to save the environment

Nagarujna (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna has adopted 1,000 acres of forest to save the environment. He also urged everyone to plant three saplings in the next three weeks and give a fitting finale to the year 2021.

Initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh and various celebs, #GreenIndiaChallenge has been a trending campaign for the past few months in Telugu states. Fans and other followers have so far reportedly planted millions of trees.

Nagarjuna, who hosts Bigg Boss Telugu, had invited Joginapally Santosh to promote his campaign. When the superstar asked Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP Santosh how many saplings were planted under Green India Challenge, a smiling Santosh replied, “We have planted 16 crore (approximately ₹1,595,692) plants.”

This led to an interesting discussion between Nagarjuna and Santosh Kumar on the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Nagarjuna urged the contestants and viewers to plant three saplings each in the remaining three weeks of the year and give a fitting finish to it. Santosh Kumar said, “We have taken up Green India Challenge to make everyone plant saplings and protect them.”

He stated that earlier Prabhas adopted 1,643 acres and Hetero Drugs Parthasarathy Reddy adopted 2,500 acres of forestland and are growing them. Nagarjuna planted the sapling given by Santosh Kumar at the Bigg Boss House and promised to continue the spirit of environmental protection.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.