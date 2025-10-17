Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Naga Munchetty recalls punching teenager after being assaulted on train in her twenties

Naga Munchetty describes punching a teenager after train groping.

Naga Munchetty

Naga Munchetty hit back at teen groping on train and feared what would happen next

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Two teenage boys grabbed Munchetty as she was leaving the train.
  • She reacted by hitting one of them.
  • Fear of their retaliation followed immediately.
  • Munchetty was in her twenties during the encounter.
  • She expressed relief that she was able to leave the train straight afterwards.

A disturbing episode from her past has been detailed by Naga Munchetty, involving a physical response to an assault. The BBC Breakfast figure was groped by a pair of teenagers while she was getting off a train. She has finally spoken about the punch she threw and the anxiety that followed. It is a difficult personal story within the broader issue of women's safety in public areas.

Naga Munchetty Naga Munchetty hit back at teen groping on train and feared what would happen next Getty Images


What prompted the physical reaction?

Munchetty was in her twenties, simply trying to get off the train. The doors were right there. These two boys, who could not have been more than 16, were hanging about. Then, out of nowhere, there was a sharp grab and a pinch on her bottom. The shock of it was a jolt that went right through her. With no time to think, her body just reacted. She turned and punched one of them. She swore at them. There is no conscious thought in a moment like that, just a raw instinct that fires through your muscles before you can even process what has occurred.

Naga Munchetty Naga Munchetty shares terrifying train encounter where she fought back against teenage attackers Getty Images


What came next?

Then she stood there, a young woman alone. She had just hit someone. What if they fought back? What could they do to her? She was only slightly older than them and suddenly felt incredibly vulnerable. The relief of the open train doors and the platform ahead was huge. She could just walk away. Staying on that carriage with them after that clash would have been a different, and probably worse, story altogether.


How does this connect to her current role?

On screen, Munchetty continues her BBC Breakfast presenting duties. But off screen, the programme has faced its own tensions, with reported internal reviews into workplace behaviour. While show editor Richard Frediani has been cleared following an investigation, Munchetty herself has faced specific complaints, including an allegation of bullying from a junior colleague, which has exposed a strained backstage environment. This makes her candid discussion of her own past victimisation all the more striking.

bbc breakfastwomen’s safetytrain assaultnaga munchetty

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Charlie Puth

The video features his wife, Brooke Sansone, in a subtle, heartwarming reveal

YouTube/ Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth reveals he’s expecting his first child in a new music video 'Changes'

Highlights

  • Charlie Puth announces he’s going to be a father in his latest video, “Changes.”
  • The song marks a new chapter ahead of his upcoming album Whatever’s Clever, releasing March 6, 2026.
  • The video features his wife, Brooke Sansone, in a subtle, heartwarming reveal.

A musical announcement with a twist

Charlie Puth’s latest music video, “Changes,” comes with more than just a new sound; it’s a personal milestone. The pop singer revealed that he and his wife, Brooke Sansone, are expecting their first child. The understated pregnancy announcement arrives as Puth prepares to release his fourth studio album, Whatever’s Clever, on March 6, 2026.

In the final moments of the video, Sansone appears alongside Puth, and the couple share a tender glance toward her stomach, a simple yet unmistakable reveal that sent fans into celebration across social media.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us