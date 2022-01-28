Website Logo
  • Friday, January 28, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 492,327
Total Cases 40,622,709
Today's Fatalities 627
Today's Cases 2,51,209
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 492,327
Total Cases 40,622,709
Today's Fatalities 627
Today's Cases 2,51,209

News

Nadiya Hussain urges to celebrate cultural diversity through food

Nadiya Hussain (Photo credit: Chris Terry)

By: Pramod Thomas

CELEBRITY chef Nadiya Hussain has stressed the importance of diverse representation in the food industry as she guest-edited the February issue of BBC Good Food magazine, a statement said. 

Besides, creating bespoke recipes for the cover and special features within the magazine, Hussain has written an impassioned plea stressing the importance of celebrating cultural diversity through food.

“There is so much work to be done but I believe we are headed in the right direction. To have a platform within BBC Good Food is a huge step forward, to discuss something that is clearly important in the world. We can share words and the food we love with others. On this slow but upward trajectory, we can all play our part,” she wrote In her feature: How food can bring us all together.

While talking about the importance of representation, Hussain said that she didn’t see a curry being cooked on TV by someone like her mother when she was younger.

“I didn’t read cookbooks that remotely resembled any of the recipes and ingredients we cooked with. There are still many cultures that don’t have a platform with which to celebrate their heritage and food. However, I believe that is changing. It is a steady incline but we must keep pushing on, so that going forward, generations of youngsters will see themselves represented in cookbooks, magazines and the wider media,” she said.

BBC Good Food cover

As guest editor, the chef shared stories from some of her favourite food producers, restaurateurs, and recipe writers, including Rob Allison, Mursal Saiq and Tiffany Chang.

She added: “As a child of an immigrant, eating the food that connected my parents to the land they called home, is a story I will always tell with pride. But change also comes through learning about new things. You may not have a Ghanaian auntie to teach you about jollof or an Italian nonna to show you how to make perfect pasta, but there are resources to find out about these things. We won’t discover new things unless we leave our bubble and explore.”

In the edition, Hussain also shared exclusive recipes she has developed for sweet and savoury bakes, including the banoffee traybake seen on the BBC Good Food cover, the statement added. 

She will be taking over Good Food’s Instagram @bbcgoodfood on Saturday (29).

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
US accuses Russia of playing ‘destabilising role’
News
China returns Indian citizen at disputed border
UK
Shamima Begum urges Johnson to allow her back to Britain
News
Sadiq Khan’s approval rating slumps for the first time since 2016
PAKISTAN
Pakistan boy shoots mother, 3 siblings dead ‘under PUBG influence’
PAKISTAN
10 Pakistan troops killed in separatist ambush
UK
Downing Street party report not received yet, minister says
News
Worry over ‘endemic’ Covid levels in ethnic minorities
News
Investigation of racism claims in Sandwell Conservatives
UK
Victoria Hislop urges to stop discrimination against people affected by leprosy
SRI LANKA
Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids on the edge
News
Rahul Gandhi says Twitter ‘curbing free speech’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to hit theatres on Feb…
Mithun Chakraborty to make digital debut with Prime Video’s psychological…
Sanjeev Gupta thanked Nadhim Zahawi for Covid loans
Lionsgate Play renews Hiccups & Hookups for Season 2 with…
US accuses Russia of playing ‘destabilising role’
Nadiya Hussain urges to celebrate cultural diversity through food
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE