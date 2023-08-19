MY TOP 10 by Panther

Find out more about the rising music star through his most memorable hip hop moments

Panther

By: Panther

INDIA being a hotbed for hip hop talent in recent years has been demonstrated by huge talents like Panther.

The rapper from Uttar Pradesh has caught the attention of music fans with popular songs like Dard-E-Dil, explosive live performances and cool collaborations.

Eastern Eye found out more about the rising music star by getting him to select his most memorable hip hop moments.

Television: Appearing on the national MTV show Hustle 2.0 was an unforgettable moment in my life. The love and support I received from across the country made me incredibly happy. It meant the world to me whenever the judges praised my performances. My hip hop tracks were played everywhere in my hometown. I felt a deep sense of satisfaction and pride for what I had accomplished.

Lift: An incredible and unimaginable moment of my life happened during my time in Hustle 2.0. It was a dream come true when Badshah bhai, a person I had idolised since the beginning of my career, unexpectedly stepped onto the stage. Then, in a surreal turn of events, he lifted me onto his shoulders. It was an extraordinary gesture I will forever cherish. Him being so moved by my performance, that he acknowledged my talent in such a profound way, left me speechless.

Family: After my participation in Hustle, something remarkable happened. My family began receiving recognition, and people started associating them with my name. As a son from a family primarily involved in IT and government services, this was a proud moment for me. Venturing into a completely different field and finding success felt like a dream come true. I owe it all to the impact of hip hop on my life.

Lucknow: A proud moment in my hip hop journey was performing in Lucknow for their IPL team Super Giants and representing my beloved state in front of my own people. It was an incredibly emotional experience. The overwhelming response and support from the crowd was beyond anything I could have imagined. Words cannot fully capture the depth of my feelings in that moment. The energy and excitement reverberating throughout the entire venue created an electrifying atmosphere that will forever be etched in my memory.

Sony: Landing a game-changing deal with Sony Entertainment, one of the most prestigious music labels in the world, was a major milestone for me. It opened doors to countless opportunities and connections with mainstream rappers. I am truly grateful for the recognition and support I have received. These accomplishments are a testament to the power of my art – hip hop.

Collaboration: A significant hip hop moment has been collaborating with a group of highly talented artists, whom I won’t disclose just yet. But I can assure you they are undoubtedly some of the best in the field. I feel immense pride in being able to work alongside them. Some of these artists have been my personal favourites since the very beginning of my career. Having an opportunity to collaborate with them is a dream come true. This experience has filled me with a sense of accomplishment and gratitude.

Fan: One incredibly touching moment occurred when I received a lengthy message from a fan about one of my songs. The track Bus Ek Baar deeply resonated with that fan on a deeper level. The fan shared their personal story of being away from home and missing their mother. They expressed how the song captured their emotions. This heartfelt message reminded me of the power of music to connect with people’s lives and fulfil a greater purpose.

Inspiration: Another moment I am eager to share is the impact I have had on aspiring rappers from my state. Many have expressed how my hip hop work has inspired them and even credited me for showing them the way to pursue their dreams. The feeling I get from knowing that my journey has motivated others is indescribable. It’s truly gratifying to see how my passion for hip hop has influenced and encouraged others to embark on their own creative paths.

Pride: While participating in Hustle 2.0, a significant moment occurred when I received a heartfelt text from my father, expressing his pride and astonishment at all that I had achieved through my own efforts. This moment surpassed all the previous hip hop movements I had shared. Witnessing my grandmother’s overwhelming emotions upon seeing me on TV was truly unforgettable. Hip hop had become the means through which I managed to make my family proud, and that accomplishment held immense significance for me.

Mixtape: A significant milestone was the release of my mixtape titled Jingles & Animals. This collection, comprising of 17 songs, marked a major achievement for me as a relatively unknown underground artist in the hip hop world. The mixtape opened up numerous opportunities for me, as I received offers and signed deals with incredible brands and individuals. This accomplishment not only boosted my confidence but also solidified my presence in the industry, propelling me further towards my goals.