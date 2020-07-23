My playlist – Zaman Khan

SINGER, songwriter and musician Zaman Khan’s interesting musical journey has included being a founding member of popular act Astitva The Band.

The multi-talented artist divides his time between the acclaimed band, solo projects, hosting popular online show ZamCam and creating new music. One of his recent projects included the song Hum Saath Hain, which was recorded during lockdown and features 14 singers, including him.

Eastern Eye got Zaman Khan to select 10 songs he loves.

Coming Back To Life by Pink Floyd: I love the whole arrangement of this song and how it perfectly blends rock ’n’ roll with amazing poetry. It’s an all-time favourite and Pink Floyd are definitely a big inspiration.

Your Body Is A Wonderland by John Mayer: Being a singer-songwriter this song actually motivated me to write something completely out of the box. I love how the song has been written and composed. It’s the perfect song to sing when you are in love and the person is sitting in front of you.

Gumshuda by Zaman Khan: I literally wake up every morning to this song. Though it’s been composed by me, I feel as if this song completely defines me and has such a bright feel to it. The more you listen to the song, the more you’ll feel like being with yourself, falling in love with yourself and exploring whatever madness you have.

Patience by Guns n Roses: The title of this song, Patience, completes the whole feeling about it and the perfect acoustic vibes will indeed calm you. It gives you a sense of emotion and you’ll definitely love the whole melody of this song. Yes, this band has always been a favourite.

Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars: No matter how tired or low I feel, this song always lifts up my soul and just gets me into the groove. It has everything right, from a catchy chorus to mad funk guitar riffs. So, it is a complete package of music and madness.

Dil Banjara by Astitva The Band: My playlist is incomplete without this song. A perfect example of how an independent artist, indie musician or band should sound! I love the way the lyrics are blended with alternative Hindi rock music. With a growing trend of independent music, I think all budding artists should definitely get inspired from this song.

Tu Bin Bataye by AR Rahman: I have no words to describe this song, but I’ll just say one thing that every time I listen to this, it gives me goose bumps and takes me to another zone. No one can replace the feel of Mr AR Rahman.

Ali Maula by Salim Sulaiman: Some songs are not composed, but they are sent from heaven and this actually holds that position in my life. I love the way Sufi music has been arranged in a totally new avatar, but yet it’s full of feeling and divine. The song straightaway connects you with the almighty.

Summer of 69 by Bryan Adams: This legendary song is full of nostalgia. I am sure even after a hundred years this song will have the same charm. I remember performing this song for my school friends, and yes, Bryan Adams is one of my biggest inspirations.

Afreen Afreen by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: This song is a blessing to the whole world of music by the legend. It has the most beautiful poetry to define the purity and beauty of a woman. The composition itself is a masterpiece. No matter how many times you listen to this, you will still fall in love with it.