My Playlist with Jagtar

By: Eastern Eye Staff

RISING music star Jagtar announced himself in the past few years with top tracks like Jaanke, Ho Jaana, Pat Le Geh and Das De Tu.

The singer, songwriter and composer has released top tracks, along with big collaborations like the stunning EP Three Chapters. He also regularly uploads cool covers of classic songs on his social media. With more music and big live performances on the way, he is a young British talent to watch.

Eastern Eye got Jagtar to select 10 songs that he loves.

Mukhda Dekh Ke by Surjit Bindrakhia: This is the song I always play to lift my mood. It reminds of me of my childhood when I would go to my village in Punjab. There was always music playing, and most of the time it was songs by the great Surjit Bindrakhia.

Dil Luteya by Jazzy B:I idolised Jazzy B growing up and this was one of the first songs I knew word for word. The timeless track is great and always on repeat in the car.

Dance With You by Rishi Rich Project:This is a song, which was iconic for making Punjabi music ‘cool’ and helping it cross new frontiers. The fusion of sounds and styles just blew my mind.

Attention by Charlie Puth:Superb singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is such a talented artist. This song inspired me to take a new direction with my music. It helped me compose and write my own lyrics for my upcoming songs, which I can’t wait to share with you all.

Rock My World by Michael Jackson: MJ is MJ – no one can replicate what he did as an artist. Whenever this all-time classic song plays it just makes me want to get up and dance along.

Show Me by Chris Brown: Talented singer Chris Brown is one of my favourite artists due

to the fact he can do everything. One of the greatest performers on stage. This song made me follow his work more closely.

Tum Hi Ho by Arijit Singh: This beautiful song from the film Aashiqui 2 opened my eyes to the music coming from Bollywood. I had always listened to Hindi classics, but not really the current music at the time. But Arijit Singh brought a whole new wave of soul to the industry and reconnected me to Hindi film music.

Star Boy by The Weeknd: He might be massively popular, but I don’t listen to a lot of The

Weeknd. However this song gets me going and hyped. It’s a great track for the gym.

Faith by George Michael: Late great singer George Michael was my mum’s favourite artist. He left behind a strong body of work and I love this song in particular because it is all about having faith.

Gemini by Jagtar & Rishi Rich: This EP means a lot to me as it represents me as an artist perfectly. A lot of risks were taken to complete this. I’m proud of the team for following through, keeping the faith and not giving up.

Instagram: @jagtarmusic