  • Tuesday, June 22, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 389,302
Total Cases 29,977,861
Today's Fatalities 846
Today's Cases 39,096
MX Player drops the trailer of the edge of the seat Marathi thriller Samantar 2

Swwapnil Joshi (Photo credit: Think Ink Communications)

By: MohnishSingh

Samantar, one of the most successful streaming shows on MX Player, is returning for its second season. While talented actor Swwapnil Joshi reprises his role as Kumar Mahajan, the edge of the seat thriller also features Nitish Bharadwaj, Sai Tamhankar and Tejaswini Pandit in pivotal roles.

After receiving thunderous response for its teaser, the makers dropped the trailer for Samantar 2 on Tuesday. The trailer highlights how one man’s karma is the other’s future, teasing the audience to speculate as to what could have possibly gone wrong for Kumar Mahajan.

Speaking about Season 2, Joshi says, “Samantar has exceeded all expectations and has put regional web shows on the map. It is narratives like this that break language barriers, cut across audiences and hold universal appeal. It has been over a year since the show first hit screens and I know that the fans of this franchise have been eagerly waiting for season 2. This edition will see Kumar’s journey take an unexpected turn as well as ask an important question – if you could know your future, would it be possible to change it?”

Veteran actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who is seen as Sudarshan Chakrapani, adds, “Season 1 received such great response to my new form as an actor, and it is good to see that audiences are open to experimenting with newer concepts. As an actor, I am excited to be part of this unique narrative. Season 2 will explore if Chakrapani’s life mirrors into Kumar’s life and will continue to follow Kumar’s search for answers, but of course with some interesting twists along the way.”

The Marathi thriller has also been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages for a wider audience reach. It will start streaming on Thursday, 1st July exclusively on MX Player.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

